Wooden house collapses into Chao Phraya River, woman rescued

A wooden house belonging to 68 year old woman collapsed into the Chao Phraya River early yesterday, June 3, leaving her clinging to a wooden post for safety.

Rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation safely evacuated the woman, Somsong Praphaimani, suffering a torn ligament in her left shoulder and bruising on her left hip, to a hospital for urgent treatment. The incident occurred at 6am.

Reporters visiting the site at 127 Moo 9, Soi Phibulsongkhram 1 Intersection 3, Suan Yai subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi province, found municipal disaster prevention and mitigation officers assisting with the dismantling and repair of an adjacent part of the house. The affected room, measuring 6 by 3 metres, showed signs of structural damage with wooden beams torn apart, and debris scattered into the river.

Municipal officers, along with Somsong’s 70 year old brother, Rangsarn Praphaimani, were seen dismantling connected structures to prevent further collapse. According to 37 year old nephew, Methie Praphaimani, Somsong lived with her brother in the house, occupying the affected room alone.

He was informed by neighbours at 7am about the collapse, which led to her injuries. Rescuers promptly used a boat to assist and transport her to the hospital. She is now recovering at a relative’s home.

Methie indicated that the collapse might have been caused by waves from large express boats impacting the house’s support beams, leading to its eventual collapse. Previously, the river had seen numerous express boats, now replaced by electric ones that create larger waves.

Residents often signal boats to reduce speed to mitigate the impact, but not all comply, causing wooden houses along the river to suffer damage, especially during the rainy season when water levels rise.

Rangsarn recounted that neighbours, hearing a loud crash, saw Som Song half-submerged under the roof. Fortunately, the roof did not completely submerge, preventing more severe injury.

She felt numb and immobile, prompting neighbours to alert him. He rowed under the house to rescue her, subsequently taking her to the hospital where X-rays showed no fractures or brain trauma, only a shoulder ligament tear. She is now staying with family in a nearby alley.

Somsong later shared that around 5am she had been folding clothes, fearing rain, when the house suddenly collapsed into the river. She grabbed a wooden post to stay afloat while household items fell into the water.

She heard someone call out to her, prompting her to respond, after which her brother arrived to rescue her. Previously, house vibrations from waves were frequent, but she never expected it would collapse so dramatically.

Nonthaburi Municipality is currently assisting with dismantling the remaining structure to prevent further collapse. They are also evaluating potential aid options for the affected family. The remaining house structure will be inspected to determine necessary repairs for safe habitation, reported KhaoSod.