Sergeant Major’s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing

The body of a 41 year old Sergeant Major was discovered floating face down in the Chao Phraya River under mysterious circumstances.

Police are investigating the cause of death, which is estimated to have occurred over 48 hours prior. Yesterday, August 5, officers from the Pak Khlong San Police Station were alerted to a body found in the river near Wat Arun pier.

They coordinated with forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to examine the scene. Upon arrival, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s water patrol boat had retrieved the body and brought it to the pier under the Phra Phutthayotfa Bridge.

The deceased was identified as a male, floating face down, dressed in a long-sleeved navy shirt, light khaki trousers, and white trainers. Initial examinations by rescuers revealed no signs of physical assault or injuries.

Identification documents found on the body named the deceased as Sergeant Major Phudit Udomsilp. He was estimated to have been dead for at least 48 hours, reported KhaoSod.

The body has been sent to Siriraj Hospital’s forensic department for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Efforts are also underway to contact the deceased’s family to arrange for the body to be received and for religious rites to be performed.

In similar news, a body, believed to be that of a foreign tourist, was found in an advanced state of decomposition within the forested area of Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district on August 3.

The discovery was made by a local gathering forest products around 2 kilometres from the main road in tambon Suthep, who promptly alerted Phuping Rajanivej Police Station.

Forensic teams at the scene estimated the body had been decomposing for over a week, complicating efforts to confirm the individual’s identity. However, initial assessments suggest the deceased was a foreign male. A black backpack found nearby is currently being examined as part of the investigation.