Unlimited Drinks, Iconic Views: Chao Phraya Booze Cruise

Imagine a night where Bangkok’s city lights reflect on the water as you cruise along the Chao Phraya River. The Chao Phraya Booze Cruise offers a simple but fun way to enjoy Bangkok from the water. With unlimited drinks, music, and a relaxed setting, this cruise is ideal for people looking to unwind with friends, meet new people, and take in the views of the city.

Whether you’re living in Bangkok or just visiting, this short cruise is a convenient and affordable option to spend your afternoon or early evening.

What to expect on the Chao Phraya Booze Cruise?

Unlimited drinks: Guests can enjoy a wide selection of signature cocktails, cold beers, and wine during the entire two-hour journey. The free-flow drinks help create a lively and enjoyable atmosphere from start to finish.

Complimentary pizza and light snacks: A variety of snacks, including pizza, are available onboard to enjoy alongside your drinks.

A variety of snacks, including pizza, are available onboard to enjoy alongside your drinks.

Welcome drink at the lounge: Before boarding at River City Bangkok, guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary welcome drink in the lounge. It's the perfect way to set the tone for the experience ahead.

Private-style cruise with limited capacity: The cruise is designed to feel more intimate and personal, with a maximum of 40 guests on board. This smaller group setting ensures comfort and makes it easier to socialise and enjoy the moment.

Good music, good vibe: Enjoy upbeat music in the background as you take in the sights and connect with fellow travellers and locals. The atmosphere is casual, fun, and welcoming.

Cruise schedule and duration

The Chao Phraya Booze Cruise offers two time slots, allowing guests to choose the experience that best suits their plans.

Afternoon cruise (2pm to 4pm): This option is ideal for guests who prefer a daytime experience. Enjoy clear views of the Chao Phraya River and a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for a laid-back afternoon on the water. Evening cruise (5pm to 7pm): The evening cruise offers a chance to witness the sunset over Bangkok’s skyline. As the city lights begin to shine, the atmosphere becomes more vibrant—an excellent way to begin your evening.

Both cruise options run for 2 hours, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the views, unlimited drinks, and the fun and social setting onboard.

What makes the Chao Phraya Booze Cruise special?

The Chao Phraya Booze Cruise isn’t your ordinary river cruise; it offers a fun and social way to enjoy Bangkok, with a few key features that make it stand out:

Relaxed and friendly atmosphere: Instead of formal dinners or cultural shows, this cruise focuses on good music, great drinks, and friendly conversations. It’s made for people who want to enjoy the river in a more casual and fun setting.

Great for meeting people: The smaller group size makes it easy to chat, mingle, and meet other travellers or locals. Whether you come with friends or join solo, it’s a welcoming space for everyone.

Designed for fun: With unlimited drinks, tasty snacks, and good music, the cruise is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy Bangkok differently. Watch the skyline, enjoy the breeze, and have a great time on the water.

The best part? The Chao Phraya Booze cruise is suitable for any occasion. No matter if you’re a local looking for a new and exciting way to spend your evening, a tourist in town looking for a fresh new way to experience Bangkok’s landmarks, or celebrating a special day, the cruise is a perfect fit for any occasion.

To reserve your spot on the Chao Phraya Booze cruise, please use the following contact options:

Phone : 064 649 5425

Email : reservationbcx@gmail.com

Facebook page : Chaophraya Booze Cruise

Website: https://chaophrayaboozecruise.com/

Note: Seats are limited to 40 guests per cruise. Advance booking is strongly recommended.

