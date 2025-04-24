Bangkok through time: A city in flux and its spirit of resilience

Photo of Marita Bester Marita Bester2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
53 4 minutes read
Bangkok through time: A city in flux and its spirit of resilience
Image credit to Thai Airways

The recent earthquake, brief but unnerving, reminded residents that nothing, not even concrete or glass, is entirely fixed. And yet, in true Bangkok fashion, life carried on. Commuters returned to the skytrain. Street vendors lit their woks. The Chao Phraya kept flowing.

In this fleeting moment of disruption, the city’s rhythm barely faltered, its quiet resilience taking centre stage. It was a moment defined by adaptation and quiet resilience.

Bangkok, through time, has shown a remarkable ability to endure and to bend without breaking, which is not new. It’s been shaped by centuries of change, and perhaps nowhere is that spirit more visible than along the riverbanks. To truly understand Bangkok’s character, one must begin with the river that shaped it.

A city seen through the eyes of a stranger

William Somerset Maugham
William Somerset Maugham | Photo taken Country House Library website

Bangkok, through time, has captivated visitors, each finding their own version of the city. To understand Bangkok’s deep connection to the river, it helps to see it through the eyes of those who first arrived here, wide-eyed and unsure.

Related Articles

On a sweltering day in 1923, the British writer William Somerset Maugham arrived by train in Bangkok. Already feverish and in the grip of malaria, he made his way to the Chao Phraya River.

He took refuge at The Oriental Hotel, where whitewashed verandas overlooked the busy waterfront. In The Gentleman in the Parlour, written between bouts of delirium and perspiration, he offered a conflicted portrait of the city, lamenting the traffic, the chaos, and the relentless heat. But later, once he recovered, something shifted when he walked along the river.

“The sight of it made me laugh out loud with delight. To think that something so marvellous could exist on this sombre earth.”

He wrote this after watching boats of all kinds, barges, sampans, steamers, glide past golden temples along the riverbanks.

His words captured the lasting beauty of the Chao Phraya—something people still feel today.

Nearly a century later, the Oriental still stands, reimagined as the Mandarin Oriental. The colonial structure where Maugham stayed is now the Author’s Wing, its balconies still catching the river breeze. And while the city around it has grown skyward and outward, the riverside retains its particular kind of grace.

Amid ferries, barges, and tour boats, you can still imagine those idle afternoons of another era, gin and tonic in hand, watching the city drift by. That same riverside charm says a lot about how Bangkok holds on to its beauty, even as everything else changes.

The river that shaped Bangkok through time

Chao Phraya River
Image taken from Wikipedia

To trace Bangkok through time, follow the river that has shaped its soul. The Chao Phraya tells the story of the past and future; it is the spine of Bangkok, its cultural cradle, and its commercial heart.

It was here, in 1855, that Siam opened to the West with the signing of the Bowring Treaty aboard a British ship anchored midstream, an agreement that ushered in an era of international trade and cosmopolitan growth. The echoes of that moment still ripple through Bangkok’s global outlook today.

History flows along these waters, linking yesterday’s diplomacy to today’s diversity.

Today for everyone, the river remains essential. Commuters crowd ferries each day, going to work or sightseeing. Longtail boats deliver goods to the riverside markets, and in the quieter corners, traditional fishing families still cast nets, maintaining customs passed down for generations.

The water reflects the spires of Wat Arun in one glance and the neon glow of luxury towers in the next. Bridges, wharves, and shophouses cluster along its banks. Here, old and new aren’t in conflict; they’re in conversation. And that dialogue is the heartbeat of Bangkok through time.

Bangkok through time: The story told by buildings

Maha Nakhon Tower, Elephant Building, Bai Yoke Tower, The State Tower
Images taken from Büro Ole Scheeren, Atlas Obscura, Skyscanner, Wikipedia

Bangkok’s cityscape is often astonishing, full of contrasts that show how the city has adapted, reimagined, and reinvented itself over time.

There’s the Maha Nakhon Tower, twisting into the sky. The quirky Elephant Building, both a national symbol and a unique architectural statement. The Robot Building, a postmodern nod to the digital age. And the Baiyoke Tower, once a symbol of 1990s economic hope, is now a permanent part of the skyline. Each of these landmarks tells its own story, a chapter in Bangkok’s diverse architectural journey.

You’ll also find the sleek elegance of the Rosewood Hotel, and in a quiet corner, the Jim Thompson House, a teak gem filled with stories of silk, mystery, and mid-century style.

Bangkok’s architecture acts like a living map of its past and present, constantly evolving while keeping traces of what came before. Teakwood shophouses sit beside modern condominiums. In neighbourhoods like Talad Noi, rusty auto parts share space with vibrant murals and trendy art galleries.

Along the riverside, what was once quiet is now a creative, walkable district, full of life and rooted in history.

Through this mix of old and new, Bangkok doesn’t just grow—it remembers.

Old meets new

Bangkok through time
Image credit to ICONSIAM and Thailand old pictures Facebook official

Once, an elephant trail hugging the river’s curve became Bangkok’s first paved street in the 1860s. Today, Charoen Krung is home to ICONSIAM, a glittering super mall perched on the same riverbank where wooden sampans once floated by. Progress here doesn’t erase the past, it builds on it.

Step away from the river, and Bangkok reveals itself, block by block, chapter by chapter.

In the narrow alleys of Bangrak and Chinatown, life moves to a rhythm that defies time. Shrines glow with incense, and noodles are still served from century-old carts. Wooden shutters creak open every morning, and monks in saffron robes pass quietly beneath weathered balconies, collecting alms as they have for generations.

But just a few BTS stops away, a different Bangkok rises.

In Thonglor and Sathorn, clean lines and mirrored towers stretch toward the clouds. Rooftop bars serve craft cocktails above tangled sois. Japanese bakeries, minimalist galleries, and co-working spaces nestle beside noodle stalls, barbershops, and humble spirit houses.

This is Bangkok’s magic, a city that stretches forward without ever letting go of its roots.

Bangkok has always been a city of contrasts of sacred and profane, serene and chaotic, decaying and dazzling.

If Somerset Maugham were to arrive today, drawn again to the river, he might struggle to recognise the skyline. But place him on a veranda at the Author’s Wing, let him watch the boats glide past the golden wats, and he’d understand.

The city’s essence is still intact.

The traffic still snarls, the heat still clings, and the Chao Phraya still flows.

And without a doubt, He would still love it.

Latest Thailand News
Thai coral recovery: over 60% of bleached reefs saved Thailand News

Thai coral recovery: over 60% of bleached reefs saved

15 seconds ago
Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family Thailand News

Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family

8 minutes ago
Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand

17 minutes ago
Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene Business News

Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene

35 minutes ago
Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy Thailand News

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy

16 hours ago
Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents&#8217; burden Thailand News

Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents’ burden

16 hours ago
Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns Bangkok News

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

16 hours ago
Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort Crime News

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort

16 hours ago
Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost Thailand News

Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost

16 hours ago
Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray Thailand News

Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

16 hours ago
Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review Thailand News

Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

16 hours ago
Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket Phuket News

Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket

17 hours ago
120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims Bangkok News

120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims

17 hours ago
Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution Thailand News

Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution

17 hours ago
Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026

17 hours ago
Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws Crime News

Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws

17 hours ago
Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays Thailand News

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

17 hours ago
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea Thailand News

Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

17 hours ago
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on Phuket News

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

18 hours ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting Thailand News

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

18 hours ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival Songkran News

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

18 hours ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings Thailand News

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

18 hours ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

18 hours ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5 Thailand News

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

18 hours ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust Bangkok News

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

19 hours ago
LifestyleThai LifeThailand Travel
Tags
Photo of Marita Bester Marita Bester2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
53 4 minutes read
Photo of Marita Bester

Marita Bester

Marita Bester is a freelance writer based in Bangkok. With a knack for uncovering the quirky, the cultural, and the profoundly human, she writes captivating stories about Thailand and Southeast Asia. From thought-provoking human-interest pieces to humorous and offbeat tales, her work brings the region’s rich history and culture to life. When she’s not at her keyboard, she pursues her other loves, like running, paddle boarding, travelling, reading and savouring a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

Related Articles

Can one insurance plan cover you while working from anywhere?

Can one insurance plan cover you while working from anywhere?

2 days ago
TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability

TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability

5 days ago
What makes Hua Hin special?

What makes Hua Hin special?

6 days ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 18 to 20)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 18 to 20)

7 days ago