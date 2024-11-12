Pilotless ‘air taxis’ takes first flights above Bangkok (video)

Photo courtesy of EHang via Asian Aviation

Chinese aviation tech company EHang made history by launching its EH216-S pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Thailand.

The debut passenger flights, held at the Thailand Drone Exhibition & Symposium 2024, mark a major milestone as Thailand becomes the 18th country to host EHang’s futuristic eVTOL flights. With the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) leading the way, this initiative could radically change how tourists and residents navigate Thailand’s busy cities and island destinations.

Over three days, EHang’s EH216-S wowed audiences by lifting passengers over Thai skies with CAAT’s Demonstration Flight Permit. With no need for traditional runways, this eVTOL can perform seamless city-to-city flights, making it a compelling solution for Thailand’s chronic traffic congestion and expansive archipelago.

EHang’s CFO, Conor Yang, celebrated the achievement.

“The debut passenger flights of our EH216-S pilotless eVTOL in Thailand is a key milestone in EHang’s ongoing international development and a strong boost in promoting the transformation of global advanced urban air mobility.”

Looking ahead, the CAAT plans to continue flight tests and aims to launch commercial operations for eVTOLs in 2025, particularly targeting popular destinations like Phuket and Koh Samui.

Suttipong Kongpool, CAAT’s Director, expressed optimism for Thailand’s role in the urban air mobility (UAM) revolution.

“EHang’s EH216-S is currently the world’s only eVTOL with airworthiness certificates, and we look forward to its commercial flight operations in certain areas of Thailand next year, which will serve as a significant contribution to Thailand’s UAM roadmap development plan.”

With the full support of the CAAT and the Ministry of Transport, EHang’s pilotless eVTOL could transform Thailand’s airspace, turning once-distant islands into a quick, scenic ride away, reported Asian Aviation.

In related news, in a bid to transform Phuket’s tourism offerings, the CEO of Siam Seaplane Co Ltd, Worakan Siripidech, attended a high-stakes meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Wednesday, November 6 to explore the potential of launching seaplane services on the island.