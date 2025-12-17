voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok

IHG Hotels & Resorts has launched its first voco-branded property in Thailand, with the official opening of voco Bangkok Surawong this week.

Located in Bangkok’s Surawong area, the 244-room hotel adds to IHG’s expanding footprint in the Thai hospitality sector. The launch comes as part of the group’s strategy to introduce its mid-upscale voco brand to key markets across Asia, catering to travellers looking for a blend of comfort and character.

The hotel features three food and beverage outlets, a ballroom capable of hosting up to 200 guests, and four additional meeting rooms. Other facilities include a full-length outdoor swimming pool set within a landscaped garden, a 24-hour fitness centre, and an onsen-style spa inspired by Japanese bath culture.

IHG says the property is designed to serve both business and leisure travellers, offering flexible event spaces, modern technology, and wellness amenities. Guest rooms and suites are described as being thoughtfully designed for both short stays and longer visits, with a focus on convenience and relaxation.

The company, IHG, noted that voco Bangkok Surawong’s central location near the city’s business district, cultural landmarks, and nightlife is a strategic advantage.

The opening follows IHG’s broader efforts to grow their presence in Thailand, where it already operates several brands, including InterContinental, Holiday Inn, Hotel Indigo, and Crowne Plaza.

voco, which means “to invite” or “to come together” in Latin, is currently one of IHG’s newer global hotel brands. It was launched in 2018 and has since expanded to more than 40 locations worldwide.