Tourism leaders urge government action post-Thai floods

Regional tourism operators are urging the Government of Thailand to develop a comprehensive long-term strategy to manage floods and storms, following recent natural disasters in northern provinces and a deadly landslide in Phuket.

Phuket Tourist Association President Thaneth Tantipiriyakij highlighted the urgency of the situation after heavy rains and a landslide in Phuket resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including at least two Russian tourists. He stressed that this tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for the government to implement long-term infrastructure planning for the region.

Proposed measures include revoking plans that would allow the construction of taller buildings with shorter setback lengths, which could compromise safety.

In Chiang Rai, the Vice President of the Tourism Council, Pariyakorn Phungmalai, noted that although water levels in some areas are receding, the floods have significantly impacted the local tourism industry.

Chiang Rai, known for its nature and cultural heritage, has numerous attractions such as farms, temples, parks, and homestays scattered outside the city centre.

Cleanup operations

The recent floods have disrupted access to these sites. Pariyakorn pointed out that deforestation and slash-and-burn agriculture practices have exacerbated the situation by reducing the number of large trees that could absorb and slow the spread of floodwaters. She called for the government to redevelop the region’s water management system to address these issues.

In Nan, a committee member of the Tourism Council, Kalyakamon Soongswang, reported that state officials and local operators have begun extensive cleanup operations following flash floods last week. Kalyakamon, who is also the Managing Director of Wiang Kaew Hotel, mentioned that many hotels had to cancel or postpone bookings due to transportation disruptions in the city.

She urged the government to prioritise the initiation of a water management project to prevent future severe flooding, referencing the worst flood situation the area has faced since 2011.

In Sukhothai, Tourism Council President Wiwat Tharawiwat assured that city hotels and historical parks remain safe from the flood surge. However, he noted that some tourists have cancelled their trips due to the situation in suburban districts.

Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanit announced the establishment of a war room on Monday to assist tourists and tourism operators affected by the floods in the North and the landslide in Phuket, reported Bangkok Post.