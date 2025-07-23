Rushin’ back! Russian tourists flock to Thailand despite global turmoil

Russian tourists are packing their bags for Thailand in droves — and not even US sanctions, global instability, or stiff competition from Vietnam can stop them.

Despite threats from US President Donald Trump to slap a 100% tariff on Russian goods unless peace is brokered in Ukraine, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) says the Russian market is still on track to break records in 2025.

“We expect to exceed last year’s 1.74 million Russian visitors,” said TAT’s Moscow office director Kanchana Sing-udom. “Thailand remains a favourite destination, especially for affluent travellers looking for reliable sun, sea and luxury.”

Kanchana admitted the market took a seasonal dip this summer, with a 10% decline in chartered flight seat capacity after Russian operators redirected some traffic to Vietnam. But she’s confident numbers will rebound in the final quarter, with Phuket and U-Tapao expected to serve as major gateways.

Vietnam may be gaining ground with spots like Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, but Phuket’s extensive infrastructure, hotel options, and wellness offerings still give it a firm edge.

As of July 20, Russian arrivals in Thailand reached 1.08 million — the kingdom’s largest long-haul market and the fourth biggest overall for foreign arrivals.

Thailand continues to rank among the top five outbound destinations for Russian travellers. In 2024, it accounted for 15% of the total Russian tourist market, just shy of the all-time high in 2013.

TAT has set an ambitious goal of 2 million Russian arrivals this year, but officials will wait to see winter travel momentum before declaring victory, reported Bangkok Post.

Russian holidaymakers are increasingly venturing beyond the usual beaches. While Phuket remains a firm favourite, nearby Krabi and Phang Nga are attracting attention, as are mountain destinations like Chiang Mai — especially among long-stayers.

“Thailand’s unique mix of hospitality, culture, wellness facilities, and family-friendly luxury keeps Russians coming back,” said Kanchana.