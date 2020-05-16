image
Connect with us

Tourism

Airports open, quarantine rules and Samui – the latest

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Airports open, quarantine rules and Samui – the latest | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Santorini Dave
    • follow us in feedly

Airports of Thailand warns domestic airline passengers to check provincial travel restrictions before they book flights. Currently, there are 5 airports fully operational – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai, but only 4 airlines, namely Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet are serving them.

Phuket airport was set to reopen on May 14, however the Civil Aviation Authority reversed its decision a day after its initial reopening announcement on Thursday.

Domestic travellers arriving at Bangkok’s 2 airports are not required to quarantine for 14 days, but the quarantine rule applies for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Passengers arriving at Chiang Mai International Airport must complete the tracking form “Chor Mor 1.” They will also be handed a guide on 14 day quarantine.

All foreign passengers arriving on domestic flights to Chiang Mai will be required to stay at hotels designated by the provincial authorities for 14 days at their own expense.

Domestic passengers arriving at Chiang Rai International Airport are required to fill out documents that can be downloaded to a mobile phone via a QR code. The documents are from the province’s administration and public health departments. The information is used to establish screening measures for anybody entering Chiang Rai province.

Travellers from Phuket to Chiang Rai must immediately report to the disease control officer. They will be transferred to the Wiang In Riverside Resort Hotel for 14 day quarantine at the passenger’s expense.

If passengers stayed in Bangkok or its adjoining provinces, Phuket, or the 4 southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun) for more than 24 hours they must report to disease control officers at the airport. They will also need to comply with the 14 day home quarantine rule.

Should passengers be travelling from Bangkok after a day visit of fewer than 24 hours, they are not required to report to the disease control officer and enter quarantine. However, they must check for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. Furthermore if they have a fever or other symptoms, they must immediately report to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways has resumed its daily flights to Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province, but imposing strict social distancing measures for passengers. Bangkok Airways has adopted the sanitary guidelines of the Health Department and the Civil Aviation Authority. The airline is also giving away specially designed face masks to passengers (who are required to wear a mask at all times anyway).

The carrier will perform body temperature checks on all passengers at the point of origin and destination. Bangkok Airways has also arranged seats onboard to keep passengers apart at a ‘proper distance’.

“Standing and waiting points are designated at service counters and on shuttle buses. Passengers are strictly required to keep a safe distances from others. Passengers are required to wear face masks as well as cabin crew. Eating and drinking are not allowed onboard and no food is served during flights.”

SOURCES: Chiang Rai TimesTTR Weekly | MCOT

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT

Anukul

Published

5 days ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Orange Smile

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, along with the Ministry of Transport, has published the operational hours for Thailands’ recently re-opened airports. The operational hours and applicable provinces are as follows…

• Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.

• Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport

• Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport

• Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport

• Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai

• Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi

The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.

However, the CAAT recommends that passenger check with provincial measures. Airlines also have a list of important changes to travel conditions and safety measures and request that any travellers are aware of the changes before making bookings and flying.

For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit their website.

SOURCE: The Thaiger / Chiang Mai News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Singaporean visa forger sentenced, fined, awaiting deportation

Jack Burton

Published

1 week ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Singaporean visa forger sentenced, fined, awaiting deportation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

A Singaporean former-embassy staff was yesterday handed a suspended 114 months sentence by a Thai court after being convicted of 38 counts of forging Thai visa documents. When arrested by police in the northern province of Chiang Rai police on Tuesday, 26 year old David Han was found to have forged employment documents, salary slips, and certificates from universities both in Thailand and abroad.

The Bangkok Court yesterday fined him 190,000 baht and suspended his jail sentence. As of last night he was being detained at Bangkok’s immigration detention centre awaiting deportation. He will be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand.

Police say Han submitted a forged letter from the Singapore defence attaché, among other visa documents.

“We are still investigating whether he worked with other people even though he confessed to doing it alone.”

Singaporean visa forger sentenced, fined, awaiting deportation | News by The Thaiger

“We found many suspicious elements, like a visa sticker that might be made in his country. Consequently officials are now working with the Singapore police to find out more.”

Immigration police say Han worked at the defence attaché’s office at the Singapore embassy in Bangkok from 2013 to 2014. From 2015 to this year, he applied to extend his 90 day visa with forged Thai visa documents 19 times. He also also opened a bank account, obtained credit cards and opened a stock trading account. He had reportedly run up 700,000 baht in credit card debt.

The visa documents he presented to officials were mixed with genuine ones, “making it difficult to spot the fakes.”

Han was arrested at a hotel in Chiang Rai, where police say his girlfriend was studying. In response to queries from The Straits Times, Singapore’s foreign ministry said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident and is rendering consular assistance to the Singaporean.”

Source: Chiang Rai Times | Straits Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Former employee of Thai Embassy in Singapore arrested for forging visa documents

May Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Former employee of Thai Embassy in Singapore arrested for forging visa documents | The Thaiger
Wikimedia

Police in Chiang Rai have arrested a Singaporean national accused of forging visa documents. 26 year old David Han, a former employee at the Thai Embassy in Singapore, was arrested by Immigration Police at a hotel in Chiang Rai in possession of counterfeit documents required for visa extension.

The Chiang Rai Times reports that Han told police he still worked at the Embassy, but officers noticed discrepancies in his visa documents and contacted Embassy officials in Singapore. Their investigation revealed that Han has not worked at the Embassy since 2015 and that his documents were forged.

Former employee of Thai Embassy in Singapore arrested for forging visa documents | News by The Thaiger

Photo: Chiangrai Times

It’s understood the accused continued to produce fake documents after leaving his job at the Embassy, for himself and others. He is also accused of forging paperwork when applying for credit cards, which he used to finance investments in stocks. He is reported to have over 700,000 baht in credit card debt and around 1 million baht invested in stocks.

Han admits to producing counterfeit documents, with police saying his forgeries were very similar to the real thing, apart from some inconsistences with dates and signatures. His visa has been revoked and a police report filed at Thung Song Hong police station in Bangkok, where he is being detained, awaiting prosecution.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending