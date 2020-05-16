Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
A video has gone viral showing foreigners driving a pickup truck that was stopped by 2 Thai guys pursuing them after reports that the pickup allegedly sped through a heavily flooded area in Pattaya, near Soi Khao Noi, causing a motorbike with a pregnant woman to get clipped, making her fall off and the motorbike crash.
26 years old Satuek Phu Khokwai, along with 20 years Wongsakorn Bunnag, was working at the motorcycle repair shop when the incident happened.
The two reported that they ran out after the woman was injured and pursued the vehicle, forcing them to stop by parking in front of it. They demanded the driver, who they claim was a “Caucasian female”, and the “male Caucasian” passenger stop and wait for police due to the woman being injured.
At this point, the foreign Caucasian male passenger, reportedly drunk, stepped aggressively out of the vehicle, shoved one of the men and started to shout at them in a foreign language.
He and the female driver then fled the scene.
Although many people were upset about the incident the woman, who was allegedly knocked down and whose name has been withheld at her request, said she was not badly injured and declined to file a legal report about the incident.
As it is the rainy season in Thailand The Thaiger requests people drive with additional precaution, especially when the road is flooded, and be mindful of the spray from your tyres causing problems for nearby motorbikes.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Woman arrested in Chon Buri for false police report
Police in the Si Racha area of Chon Buri province have arrested a 31 year old woman who they say has confessed to filing a false police report about her gold necklace being stolen. Wanida Srinuan alleged that, earlier in the week, she was walking by the Noen Krabk Temple when an unidentified Thai man drove by and snatched the necklace.
Police told The Pattaya News that upon checking security footage from the time of the claim no theft was discovered and they interviewed Wanida about the discrepancy. She then allegedly admitted to fabricating the claim.
She reportedly told police she made the report because she had actually sold the necklace, which was a gift from her husband, to finance her online gambling habit. However, she’d lost the money, and to avoid making her husband angry decided to file a fake report, not realising the temple has working CCTV.
Police say the woman will be charged with filing a false police report as well as computer crimes, because she posted the incident online as well. The case is scheduled to be heard at Chonburi District Court.
Officers warn the public that filing false police reports, especially during the current Covid-19 crisis, will carry harsh penalties.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
A mischievous macaque, aka. rhesus monkey, has been caught after stealing food from local residents in Chon Buri province’s Banglamung district. Authorities of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation were notified of the monkey yesterday afternoon at a housing estate.
They arrived at the scene to find the male monkey, estimated at around 2 years old, eating and stealing durian, eggs and other food inside a surprised local resident’s home.
The animal escaped and dashed away to a rooftop and into ventilation ducts when staffers wildlife control officers from the National Park service first tried to catch him.
They eventually shot the macaque with a tranquiliser dart using a special rifle. The monkey was then able to be safely recovered and taken back to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre for treatment. He was not injured during the incident.
It took about two hours to actually catch the monkey. He’s now recovering at the centre, eating and will be released once he’s regained his strength.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
44 arrests at Pattaya pool party, drugs and firearm seized – VIDEO
44 people have been arrested at a birthday party after police raided a pool villa in central Pattaya at 1:30 this morning. It’s understood 3 of those arrested were Chinese tourists; the remainder were Thai. All face charges of breaking curfew and violating the Emergency Decree. 1 man, 41 year old Thanasak Kaewsri, had an outstanding warrant for drugs and money laundering.
The Pattaya News reports that the raid took place at the Amazing Pool Villas and several bags of drugs, including methamphetamine, were seized. Officers also discovered an illegally-registered firearm in a Bangkok-registered truck parked on the property.
It’s reported that the party had been arranged to celebrate the birthday of one of the attendees. Under the Emergency Decree currently in force to combat any further spread of the Covid-19 virus, it’s illegal to hold parties or social gatherings of any kind, including at private properties.
Furthermore, the party was actually taking place during the curfew hours of between 10pm and 4am. The punishment for violation of the decree is a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years’ imprisonment. This in addition to the penalties some will face for the possession of drugs and a firearm.
Photo: The Pattaya News
The police say the villa owner also faces charges of violating of the emergency decree for illegally renting out the property when all holiday and short-term accommodation should be closed.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Woman arrested in Chon Buri for false police report
Official list of businesses permitted to reopen tomorrow (Sunday)
Truck overturns in Songkhla, injuring 12
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
Airports open, quarantine rules and Samui – the latest
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
โควิด-19 สถิติทั่วโลก 16 พ.ค. | ติดเชื้อกว่า 4.6 ล้าน ตายรวม 3 แสนกว่า – สหรัฐฯ ยังน่าห่วง
Covid-19 update: 0 new cases, 0 new deaths (May 16)
Thai Airways should file for bankruptcy: former finance minister
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
Government urged to investigate forced unemployment claims
Synthetic drugs growing in east, Southeast Asia: UN report
Shopping centres, department stores prepare to reopen tomorrow
Nearly 100 million baht of methamphetamine seized in Nong Khai
University hospital unveils robots to assist in Covid-19 cases
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Phuket’s tourist-driven economy faces crisis – Phuket Chamber of Commerce
Rock legend Little Richard – dead at 87
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
- Thailand3 days ago
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
- Environment3 days ago
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
- Crime3 days ago
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Young student busted for big crimes
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
Lightning kills one, injures another in northern Thailand storms