Phuket Airport to reopen Saturday morning with limited flights and extra paperwork | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket Airport to reopen Saturday morning with limited flights and extra paperwork
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority has signed an order which will allow the Phuket International Airport to re-open from the morning of Saturday, May 16, less than two days away. Two days ago officials from the local provincial hall participated in an inspection of all the changes and preparations made to cater for passenger travel in the Covid era.
The Phuket International Airport is one of the last major airports to re-open to passenger traffic and commercial flights. The CAAT ordered the airport closed on April 3 to restrict air travel as health authorities nationwide battled to contain the spread of the virus at the time.
The order says that people arriving in Phuket from other provinces will be required to fill in an a form describing their travel history, particularly recently and information about where they are staying whilst on the island. At this stage the opening of the airport is only to limited domestic flights.
“All people leaving the island must register their health condition on the AOT Airports app.”
A ban remains in force for international flights at least until May 31 and a possibility that it could be extended another 15 days.
For land departures there has been a requirement for Phuket people, arriving in some provinces, to adhere to a 14 day quarantine. This order from the CAAT does not mention that requirement. We will post more information when it becomes available.
Currently land departures are required to have a fit-to-travel document saying that they have been in self-quarantine for 14 days before their date of travel. That has not been specified for air travel at this stage.
3 airlines have already notified the PIA of their plans to resume limited domestic passenger services in and out of Phuket, at one flight a day, according to the governor. Other domestic airports have been opened up around the country for limited services.
Provincial authorities also agreed yesterday to ask the Interior Ministry to allow reopening of all sea and road links from Saturday. No approval has been given at this stage.
The first flight we could see that was available for booking was a 9.30am flight on Monday morning with Air Asia from Phuket (HKT) to Don Mueang in Bangkok (DMK) for the princely sum of 4,686 baht.
Aircraft are also requiring specific seating to avoid people sitting next to each other and an insistence that passengers must wear masks. There is also no food and beverage services allowed on domestic services at this stage and travellers are urged to arrive at the airport 3 hours before their flight for additional check in procedures.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Leading virologist warns against enabling second wave of Covid-19
A second wave of Covid-19 infections could easily strike Thailand unless people stick to the “new normal” of social distancing, according to Chulalongkorn University’s Head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology.
Posting on Facebook today, Dr Yong Poovorawan wrote that everyone is looking forward to the second phase of easing Emergency Decree restrictions now that the rate of infection dropped off to nearly nothing. But he warns that a second wave of the outbreak has hit many other countries, including some in Asia – Japan, South Korea and China have seen recent upticks in their case numbers after apparently getting the virus under control.
“To protect ourselves from the disease and the risk of a second-phase outbreak, we must stay on our guard and wash hands with soap or sanitising gel regularly and stay at home.”
“If people have to go outdoors, they must wear face masks, maintain distance from others and avoid going to crowded places. The windows of hair salons, restaurants, workplaces and houses should be opened for ventilation.”
He also advised people to take extra precautions against respiratory disease during the coming rainy season.
“Whether we suffer a second wave of the outbreak depends on us and the government’s preventive measures, especially among migrant workers.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tenants bailing out of pricey Bangkok offices amid pandemic
Bangkok’s high-end office district is looking more like a ghost town as the coronavirus pandemic seems to have many companies bailing out of their pricey office spaces. The increasing vacancy trend of Grade-A office space is expected to continue, possibly until a coronavirus vaccine is in effect, according to managing director of Phoenix Property Development and Consultancy, Surachet Kongcheep.
Business owners have had a wake-up call from employees discovering the advantages of working from home.
“More companies may consider downsizing their workspace by letting people continue working from home, which has been proved to be an effective and economical alternative during the government’s lockdown,” Kongcheep told Nation Thailand.
Jobs, typically conducted in an office environment, have proven quite adaptable to the ‘working from home’ situation, especially with all the new software and tech to keep staff in contact and working together. Many business owners are now asking why they’re giving hundreds of thousands of baht to landlords when they’ve found, in many cases, the ‘working from home’ option is proving popular and allowing them to focus their cashflow on rebooting their businesses following the ‘disruption’.
Video conference call start up ‘Zoom’ has gone from an unknown software to a household name almost entirely on the back of the Covid-19 crisis and the need for people to keep in contact online, and were looking for an efficient, intuitive video conferencing software.
Available rental space in Bangkok could rise from 60,000 square metres at the start of 2020 to over 200,000 square metres by the end of the year, Kongcheep told Nation Thailand. Over half of that space is in the city’s central business district.
High prices are the main reason companies are moving out of the area, he says. He expects many tenants will ask start asking for discounts, if they haven’t already, to stay in business.
SOURCE:Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Suicide deaths during pandemic could exceed virus-related deaths
Stress with money and other worries, brought on by the pandemic, have led a significant number of people in Thailand to take their own lives. Those who have studied the subject in Thailand say the number of suicide deaths this year could exceed the number of coronavirus deaths.
Scholars in Chiang Mai University studied suicide cases that took place between late March and mid-April when the government tightened emergency measures to slow the spread of the virus. They found that 38 suicide attempts were driven by the lockdown, business closures, job losses and furloughs, according to Bangkok Post reports. Out of the 38 cases, 28 people died.
So far, 56 people have died from the coronavirus in Thailand. The total number of suicides this year is unknown, but there have been many reports of recent suicides, many people with money problems and job loss.
Just last month, a number of people took their own lives. Two university students in a suicide pact jumped off the Rama VIII Bridge in Bangkok. A 51 year old man jumped out of a hospital window on his last day of his 2 week quarantine upon returning home from Indonesia. And in a 24 hour span, 3 people jumped to their deaths in unrelated incidents in Bangkok and Sura Buri, about 90 kilometres northeast.
A British businessman jumped to his death last month as well. His wife told police the man had financial trouble due to the pandemic. A month prior, a young British man jumped after being stressed about his income.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional destress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket Airport to reopen Saturday morning with limited flights and extra paperwork
University in Korat plants more than 3,000 cannabis plants
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 14
Architecture students propose redesign and makeover of Bangkok prison
Alleged Burmese poachers arrested with carcasses of protected species
Leading virologist warns against enabling second wave of Covid-19
4 alleged gang members arrested, more than a million speed pills seized
Tenants bailing out of pricey Bangkok offices amid pandemic
Suicide deaths during pandemic could exceed virus-related deaths
WHO spokesman: Covid-19 may never be wiped out
PM orders ministries to study staggered work hours to reduce traffic congestion
Covid-19 update: 1 new case, no new deaths (May 14)
72 year old taxi driver disappears with millions
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
Thai carmakers slash production by 50% in 2020
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
7-Eleven, Family Mart cash in on the pandemic
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
Some taxis equipped with ‘barriers’ to protect against coronavirus transmission
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
8 new Covid-19 case, total now 3,000, no new deaths (Friday)
Pattaya’s beaches are still a ‘no go’ area this month
Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
- Business3 days ago
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
- Thailand1 day ago
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
- Bangkok3 days ago
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket’s tourist-driven economy faces crisis – Phuket Chamber of Commerce
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
- Thailand2 days ago
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy