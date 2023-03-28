Get soaked in fun, frolics and Thailand’s Songkran Festival

Filled full of festivals, fun and frolics, April is one of the most celebrated months of the year in Thailand with the traditional Thai New Year of Songkran one of the most culturally important celebrations in the kingdom.

The Songkran festival is known worldwide and is celebrated to honour family values, pay respect to seniors, and participate in traditional ceremonies throughout the nation’s temples. This festival is observed as a three-day national holiday from April 13 to April 15 in Thailand. However, some locations also celebrate this festival a little later with unique local festivities.

In 2021, the International Festivals and Events Association ASIA named the Songkran festival one of the three major festivals in Asia.

Check out some key locations to celebrate Songkran in Thailand:

Central Region

SIAM Songkran Music Festival

April 12-14 at Urban Yard RCA, Bangkok

Ban Nong Khao Songkran Festival 2023

April 12-16 at Wat Intharam, Tha Muang District, Kanchanaburi

International Amazing Splash 2023

April 13-15 at Chula Soi 5 (Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park and Stadium One), Pathumwan, Bangkok

Tai-Yuan Songkran Festival 2023

April 13-15 at Wat Khlong Suwankhiri and Khu Bu Community Market, Ratchaburi

King Rama II Memorial Park Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 – 15 at King Rama II Memorial Park (near Amphawa Floating Market), Samut Songkhram

Suphan Buri Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 – 15 at Mueang Suphan Buri District, Suphan Buri

GCIRCUIT Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 – 16 at CentralWorld, Bangkok

Sangkhlaburi-Mon Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 – 18 at Wat Wang Wiwekaram, Sangkhlaburi District, Kanchanaburi

Phra Pradeang Songkran Festival 2023

April 21-23 at Phra Pradaeng City Hall, Samut Prakan

Eastern Region

Sand Pagoda Ceremony on Songkran’s Lai Day 2023

April 16-21 at Bang Saen Beach, Chon Buri

Northern Region

Song Nam – Oi Tan Ceremony, Songkran Si Satchanalai 2023

April 8 -12 at Si Satchanalai Historical Park, Sukhothai

Lampang Salung Luang Songkran Festival 2023

April 8 – 13 at Clock Tower Intersection and Wat Pong Sanuk, Lampang

Songkran and Sawan-khalok Food Festival 2023

April 11 – 15 Mae Yom Riverside, Wat Sawang Arom, Sukhothai

Flowery Shirt Songkran on Khao Tok Road 2023

April 12 – 15 at Clock Tower Roundabout, Wat Thai Chumpon, Muang District, Sukhothai

Thai-Myanmar Friendship Songkran Festival and Thai Boxing

April 13 at Moei Riverside, Mae Sot, Tak

Tak Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 at Tak Sub District Municipal Office, Tak

Paweni Pi Mai Muang Chiang Mai Songkran Festival 2023

April 13-16 at Chiang Mai Municipality, Chiang Mai

Songkran 2023 in the City of 4 Rivers

April 13-16 at Wat Woranat Banphot (Wat Kop), Nakhon Sawan

Khao Nor-Khao Kaew Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 – 17 Lan Pho Community Market, Ban Daen, Banphot Phisai District, Nakhon Sawan

Den Chai Songkran Festival 2023

April 16 at Mae Phuak Riverside opposite Wat Sri Kirinthararam, Den Chai District, Phrae

Pai Songkran’s Lai Day Festival 2023

April 20 – 21 at Pai District, Mae Hong Son

Northeastern Region

Dok Khun, Siang Kaen and Khao Niew Road Songkran Festival 2023

April 8 -15 at Bueng Kaen Nakhon and Sri Chan Road, Khon Kaen

UD TOWN Songkran Festival 2023

April 12 – 16 at UD TOWN, Udon Thani

Grand Isan-Nong Khai Songkran Festival 2023

April 12 -17 at Wat Pho Chai, Nong Khai

Udon Thani Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 -15 at Nong Prajak Public Park, Udon Thani

Manopirom Beach Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 -15 at Manophirom Beach, Wan Yai District, Mukdahan

Khao Pun Road Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 -15 at Phaya Si Sattanakharat Courtyard, Nakhon Phanom

PEPSI Presents SONGKRAN KORAT 2023

April 13-16 at Central Plaza Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima

Southern Region

Hat Yai Midnight Songkran 2023

April 12 – 13 at Niphat Uthit 2 and 3 Road, Hat Yai District, Songkhla

Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Nang Dan Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 – 15 at Sri Thammasokaraj Public Park, Nakhon Si Thammarat

Other events and festivals

Along with Songkran, the month of April in Thailand is eventful with many other cultural, traditional and religious festivities as well as special occasions, cultural shows, concerts and sports events, and excursion train trips.

Poi Sang Long novice ordination tradition

Throughout March and April at different temples and villages in Mae Hong Son

‘Disney100Village’

March 24 –July 31 at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, Bangkok

3rd Muang Boran Light Fest 2023

March 31 –April 17 at Ancient City (Muang Boran Museum), Samut Prakan

Van Gogh Alive

March 31 July 31 at 6th Floor, Attraction Hall, Iconsiam, Bangkok

Khon Klang Krung

April 1-2 at Wat Phra Mahathat, Ayutthaya

Kaeng Khoi WW2 Festival

March 31 April 2 at Wat Kaeng Khoi, Kaeng Khoi Market, and at the back of Kaeng Khoi Train Station, Saraburi

KIHA 183 Excursion Train Trips

April 1-2 to Kaeng Khoi WW2 Festival, Saraburi

April 8-9 to Paed Riu Town’s Mango and Agricultural Products Fair, Chachoengsao

April 22-23 to the Ancient Capital City, Ayutthaya

April 29-30 to Ratchaburi

*Contact the State Railway of Thailand Hotline at 1690

Isan Creative Festival 2023

April 1-9, TCDC Khon Kaen and various locations in Khon Kaen

Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon (Sunrise)

April 3-5 at Phanom Rung Historical Park, Buri Ram

Amazing Lipe Summer Fest

April 7-8 at Ko Lipe, Satun

Spotlight Ko Tao 2023

April 7-9 at Sairee Beach, Ko Tao, Surat Thani

Nang Yai Wat Khanon Festival 2023

April 13 – 14 at Nang Yai Museum Wat Khanon, Ratchaburi

Rolling Loud Thailand

April 13 – 15 at Legend Siam, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice (Thailand)

18 April 18 July 16 at The Market Bangkok

Phuket Bike Week 2023

April 28-30 at Patong Beach, Phuket

NangLay Beach Party And Music Festival

April 29 at Triple Tree Beach, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi

Samui Midnight Run 2023

April 30 at Chaweng Beach area (Reggae Pub), Ko Samui, Surat Thani