Get soaked in fun, frolics and Thailand’s Songkran Festival

Filled full of festivals, fun and frolics, April is one of the most celebrated months of the year in Thailand with the traditional Thai New Year of Songkran one of the most culturally important celebrations in the kingdom.
The Songkran festival is known worldwide and is celebrated to honour family values, pay respect to seniors, and participate in traditional ceremonies throughout the nation’s temples. This festival is observed as a three-day national holiday from April 13 to April 15 in Thailand. However, some locations also celebrate this festival a little later with unique local festivities.
In 2021, the International Festivals and Events Association ASIA named the Songkran festival one of the three major festivals in Asia.
Check out some key locations to celebrate Songkran in Thailand:
Central Region
SIAM Songkran Music Festival
April 12-14 at Urban Yard RCA, Bangkok
Ban Nong Khao Songkran Festival 2023
April 12-16 at Wat Intharam, Tha Muang District, Kanchanaburi
International Amazing Splash 2023
April 13-15 at Chula Soi 5 (Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park and Stadium One), Pathumwan, Bangkok
Tai-Yuan Songkran Festival 2023
April 13-15 at Wat Khlong Suwankhiri and Khu Bu Community Market, Ratchaburi
King Rama II Memorial Park Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 – 15 at King Rama II Memorial Park (near Amphawa Floating Market), Samut Songkhram
Suphan Buri Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 – 15 at Mueang Suphan Buri District, Suphan Buri
GCIRCUIT Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 – 16 at CentralWorld, Bangkok
Sangkhlaburi-Mon Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 – 18 at Wat Wang Wiwekaram, Sangkhlaburi District, Kanchanaburi
Phra Pradeang Songkran Festival 2023
April 21-23 at Phra Pradaeng City Hall, Samut Prakan
Eastern Region
Sand Pagoda Ceremony on Songkran’s Lai Day 2023
April 16-21 at Bang Saen Beach, Chon Buri
Northern Region
Song Nam – Oi Tan Ceremony, Songkran Si Satchanalai 2023
April 8 -12 at Si Satchanalai Historical Park, Sukhothai
Lampang Salung Luang Songkran Festival 2023
April 8 – 13 at Clock Tower Intersection and Wat Pong Sanuk, Lampang
Songkran and Sawan-khalok Food Festival 2023
April 11 – 15 Mae Yom Riverside, Wat Sawang Arom, Sukhothai
Flowery Shirt Songkran on Khao Tok Road 2023
April 12 – 15 at Clock Tower Roundabout, Wat Thai Chumpon, Muang District, Sukhothai
Thai-Myanmar Friendship Songkran Festival and Thai Boxing
April 13 at Moei Riverside, Mae Sot, Tak
Tak Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 at Tak Sub District Municipal Office, Tak
Paweni Pi Mai Muang Chiang Mai Songkran Festival 2023
April 13-16 at Chiang Mai Municipality, Chiang Mai
Songkran 2023 in the City of 4 Rivers
April 13-16 at Wat Woranat Banphot (Wat Kop), Nakhon Sawan
Khao Nor-Khao Kaew Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 – 17 Lan Pho Community Market, Ban Daen, Banphot Phisai District, Nakhon Sawan
Den Chai Songkran Festival 2023
April 16 at Mae Phuak Riverside opposite Wat Sri Kirinthararam, Den Chai District, Phrae
Pai Songkran’s Lai Day Festival 2023
April 20 – 21 at Pai District, Mae Hong Son
Northeastern Region
Dok Khun, Siang Kaen and Khao Niew Road Songkran Festival 2023
April 8 -15 at Bueng Kaen Nakhon and Sri Chan Road, Khon Kaen
UD TOWN Songkran Festival 2023
April 12 – 16 at UD TOWN, Udon Thani
Grand Isan-Nong Khai Songkran Festival 2023
April 12 -17 at Wat Pho Chai, Nong Khai
Udon Thani Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 -15 at Nong Prajak Public Park, Udon Thani
Manopirom Beach Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 -15 at Manophirom Beach, Wan Yai District, Mukdahan
Khao Pun Road Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 -15 at Phaya Si Sattanakharat Courtyard, Nakhon Phanom
PEPSI Presents SONGKRAN KORAT 2023
April 13-16 at Central Plaza Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima
Southern Region
Hat Yai Midnight Songkran 2023
April 12 – 13 at Niphat Uthit 2 and 3 Road, Hat Yai District, Songkhla
Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Nang Dan Songkran Festival 2023
April 13 – 15 at Sri Thammasokaraj Public Park, Nakhon Si Thammarat
Other events and festivals
Along with Songkran, the month of April in Thailand is eventful with many other cultural, traditional and religious festivities as well as special occasions, cultural shows, concerts and sports events, and excursion train trips.
Poi Sang Long novice ordination tradition
Throughout March and April at different temples and villages in Mae Hong Son
‘Disney100Village’
March 24 –July 31 at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, Bangkok
3rd Muang Boran Light Fest 2023
March 31 –April 17 at Ancient City (Muang Boran Museum), Samut Prakan
Van Gogh Alive
March 31 July 31 at 6th Floor, Attraction Hall, Iconsiam, Bangkok
Khon Klang Krung
April 1-2 at Wat Phra Mahathat, Ayutthaya
Kaeng Khoi WW2 Festival
March 31 April 2 at Wat Kaeng Khoi, Kaeng Khoi Market, and at the back of Kaeng Khoi Train Station, Saraburi
KIHA 183 Excursion Train Trips
April 1-2 to Kaeng Khoi WW2 Festival, Saraburi
April 8-9 to Paed Riu Town’s Mango and Agricultural Products Fair, Chachoengsao
April 22-23 to the Ancient Capital City, Ayutthaya
April 29-30 to Ratchaburi
*Contact the State Railway of Thailand Hotline at 1690
Isan Creative Festival 2023
April 1-9, TCDC Khon Kaen and various locations in Khon Kaen
Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon (Sunrise)
April 3-5 at Phanom Rung Historical Park, Buri Ram
Amazing Lipe Summer Fest
April 7-8 at Ko Lipe, Satun
Spotlight Ko Tao 2023
April 7-9 at Sairee Beach, Ko Tao, Surat Thani
Nang Yai Wat Khanon Festival 2023
April 13 – 14 at Nang Yai Museum Wat Khanon, Ratchaburi
Rolling Loud Thailand
April 13 – 15 at Legend Siam, Pattaya, Chon Buri
Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice (Thailand)
18 April 18 July 16 at The Market Bangkok
Phuket Bike Week 2023
April 28-30 at Patong Beach, Phuket
NangLay Beach Party And Music Festival
April 29 at Triple Tree Beach, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi
Samui Midnight Run 2023
April 30 at Chaweng Beach area (Reggae Pub), Ko Samui, Surat Thani
