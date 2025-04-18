Deadly ‘Labubu’ drug kills 2 after Songkran party

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
What looked like innocent fun during Songkran has turned deadly, as Thai police warn of a dangerous new designer drug that has already claimed two lives and left another person fighting for their life.

The Ramathibodi Poison Centre has issued an urgent public warning about a street drug known as Labubu or Khanom (Thai for snack), believed to have been distributed among revellers during the water festival.

The drug gets its nickname from its resemblance to the popular plush toy Labubu, created by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung, a cute façade masking a potentially lethal threat.

In a statement released on Friday, the centre reported that three people who used the drug during Bangkok’s Songkran celebrations suffered severe medical complications, including unconsciousness, muscle spasms, respiratory failure, and cardiac arrest. Two of the victims died, while the third remains in intensive care.

“Preliminary assessments suggest the pills may contain a mix of stimulant and depressant substances,” the centre said. “This combination can dangerously amplify each drug’s effect, increasing the risk of sudden death.”

Laboratory testing is underway to confirm the exact chemical composition but experts fear the situation could be more widespread than currently known.

“These reported cases may just be the tip of the iceberg,” the centre warned. “There could be more deaths under forensic review or patients in critical condition in other hospitals.”

The incident echoes a deadly outbreak in 2022 involving the drug cocktail K Nom Phong, which caused multiple fatalities across the country.

In response, government officials have coordinated with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and other academic drug monitoring networks to investigate and contain the threat, reported The Nation.

The public is urged to remain alert.

“If you suspect a friend or family member used these pills or still has them, seek help immediately.”

The centre also issued a stern warning against recreational drug use during festivals, where illicit substances are often shared under misleading appearances.

“The danger lies not just in what you’re taking, but in what you don’t know you’re taking. These drugs can kill.”

