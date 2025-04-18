Chiang Mai hotels thrive during Songkran with strategic pricing

Hotels in Chiang Mai experienced a strong performance during the Songkran holiday, despite offering lower room rates compared to the previous year. The pricing strategy was aimed at attracting last-minute domestic travellers, whose confidence was affected by last month’s earthquake.

Paisarn Sukjarean, President of the Thai Hotels Association’s upper northern chapter, indicated that many Thais remained unsettled by the earthquake that affected Thailand and Myanmar last month, resulting in a slower rate of last-minute bookings this year. Nevertheless, hotels achieved an occupancy rate of 85% on April 12-16, mirroring last year’s figures.

Paisarn highlighted that, unlike previous years when hotels could increase room rates by 30% or 800-1,200 baht, the rates this year were increased by only 10% or 200-300 baht per room to encourage bookings from local travellers.

He also mentioned that following the earthquake, hotels in Chiang Mai underwent two inspections by experts and officials to ensure guest safety.

Concerns about PM2.5 levels during the celebrations did not significantly affect tourism, as air quality had improved compared to last year. However, the primary issue remains the perception of traveller safety in Thailand in international markets.

Paisarn noted that the Chinese market in Chiang Mai has not rebounded since Chinese actor Wang Xing was deceived into working at a scam centre in Myanmar, with Thailand being used as a transit hub.

Patsalin Swetarat, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Mai office, stated that the province has been marketing itself as a destination for festivals and events this year under the 12 months, 12 themes concept.

During the Songkran holiday on April 12-16, over 146,000 tourists visited Chiang Mai, with 60% being Thai travellers. The festivities generated over 1.6 billion baht for the province.

The majority of foreign tourists came from South Korea and Europe, with fewer Chinese visitors than in previous years. The average expenditure per tourist in Chiang Mai was 4,600 baht per day this year, reported Bangkok Post.

Patsalin also mentioned that Chiang Mai is set to host the Thailand Travel Mart Plus, an annual business-to-business meeting event in June, promoting the province as a leading traditional and cultural destination, while also highlighting modern innovation and sustainability initiatives.

The event expects to welcome over 500 attendees and 1,000 Thai tourism operators as sellers.