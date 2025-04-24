Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident

A 20 year old man from Samut Sakhon has been arrested following a shooting incident during the Songkran festival.

He claims to have been provoked by the victim, who allegedly rode a motorcycle to cut in front of him. The suspect, recently released from prison for a theft conviction, was taken into custody yesterday, April 23.

Police Major General Khomsit Rangsai, along with senior officers from Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 9, apprehended Anurak under a warrant issued by the Taling Chan Criminal Court on April 22. The charges include causing physical harm, possessing firearms and ammunition illegally, carrying a firearm in public without justification, and discharging a firearm in a public area.

Anurak was arrested near Soi 7, Suan Luang subdistrict, Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon. Police confiscated a homemade .38 revolver, ammunition, and other related items.

The incident occurred on April 14 during the late hours of the Songkran festival. Nong Khang Phlu Police Station received reports of a shooting on Phetkasem Road, where 21 year old Aphichat was injured by a gunshot to his right leg.

Aphichat had been riding with a friend after celebrating the festival when Anurak, with his girlfriend as a passenger, approached them. Anurak reportedly confronted Aphichat, asking why he was staring, which escalated into an argument. Anurak then allegedly shot Aphichat before fleeing the scene.

Investigators from the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 9 and Nong Khang Phlu Police Station gathered evidence, leading to a warrant for Anurak’s arrest.

During questioning, Anurak admitted to the shooting, claiming he acted in self-defence after feeling threatened by the victim’s group. Anurak also has a history of robbery in the Nong Khaem area in 2023.

Anurak, along with the seized items, has been handed over to the investigators at Nong Khang Phlu Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.