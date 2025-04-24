Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
50 1 minute read
Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 20 year old man from Samut Sakhon has been arrested following a shooting incident during the Songkran festival.

He claims to have been provoked by the victim, who allegedly rode a motorcycle to cut in front of him. The suspect, recently released from prison for a theft conviction, was taken into custody yesterday, April 23.

Police Major General Khomsit Rangsai, along with senior officers from Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 9, apprehended Anurak under a warrant issued by the Taling Chan Criminal Court on April 22. The charges include causing physical harm, possessing firearms and ammunition illegally, carrying a firearm in public without justification, and discharging a firearm in a public area.

Anurak was arrested near Soi 7, Suan Luang subdistrict, Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon. Police confiscated a homemade .38 revolver, ammunition, and other related items.

Related Articles

The incident occurred on April 14 during the late hours of the Songkran festival. Nong Khang Phlu Police Station received reports of a shooting on Phetkasem Road, where 21 year old Aphichat was injured by a gunshot to his right leg.

Aphichat had been riding with a friend after celebrating the festival when Anurak, with his girlfriend as a passenger, approached them. Anurak reportedly confronted Aphichat, asking why he was staring, which escalated into an argument. Anurak then allegedly shot Aphichat before fleeing the scene.

Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Investigators from the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 9 and Nong Khang Phlu Police Station gathered evidence, leading to a warrant for Anurak’s arrest.

During questioning, Anurak admitted to the shooting, claiming he acted in self-defence after feeling threatened by the victim’s group. Anurak also has a history of robbery in the Nong Khaem area in 2023.

Anurak, along with the seized items, has been handed over to the investigators at Nong Khang Phlu Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

รวบหนุ่มหัวร้อน ถูกคู่กรณีขี่จยย.ปาดหน้า ชักปืนยิง อ้างถูกท้าทายก่อน กลัวโดนรุม

Latest Thailand News
Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident Crime News

Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident

8 seconds ago
2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels Phuket News

2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels

9 minutes ago
Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament Thailand News

Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament

19 minutes ago
Busted! Pakistani man lived &#8216;life after death&#8217; with dead Thai&#8217;s ID Bangkok News

Busted! Pakistani man lived ‘life after death’ with dead Thai’s ID

28 minutes ago
Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

37 minutes ago
Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes Thailand News

Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

48 minutes ago
Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs Phuket News

Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

58 minutes ago
Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute Bangkok News

Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

1 hour ago
Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street

1 hour ago
Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe Crime News

Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe

1 hour ago
Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes Thailand News

Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes

2 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting Crime News

Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting

2 hours ago
Thailand’s war on cyber fraud gets a major upgrade Thailand News

Thailand’s war on cyber fraud gets a major upgrade

2 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for filming volunteer in Bangkok toilet Bangkok News

Homeless man arrested for filming volunteer in Bangkok toilet

2 hours ago
8,000 runners set for biggest Phuket marathon yet Phuket News

8,000 runners set for biggest Phuket marathon yet

2 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s devotion to Buriram cult blamed for husband&#8217;s death Thailand News

Thai woman’s devotion to Buriram cult blamed for husband’s death

3 hours ago
Panic button: Thailand to blast phones with emergency alert tests Thailand News

Panic button: Thailand to blast phones with emergency alert tests

4 hours ago
Bomb attack in Pattani leaves seven injured in volunteer vehicle (video) South Thailand News

Bomb attack in Pattani leaves seven injured in volunteer vehicle (video)

4 hours ago
Gambling site link to academic scandal uncovered in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gambling site link to academic scandal uncovered in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Chinese tourists favour Vietnam over Thailand amid rising costs Thailand News

Chinese tourists favour Vietnam over Thailand amid rising costs

4 hours ago
Jealous Thai teen confesses to fatal abuse of 4 year old adopted brother Thailand News

Jealous Thai teen confesses to fatal abuse of 4 year old adopted brother

4 hours ago
Commerce Ministry targets foreign nominees in 6 sectors Thailand News

Commerce Ministry targets foreign nominees in 6 sectors

5 hours ago
Police seize cannabis in secret bread tin operation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Police seize cannabis in secret bread tin operation in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested after deadly dispute over motorcycle noise Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested after deadly dispute over motorcycle noise

5 hours ago
Phumtham denies visa scandal derailed US trade talks Politics News

Phumtham denies visa scandal derailed US trade talks

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
50 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Busted! Pakistani man lived &#8216;life after death&#8217; with dead Thai&#8217;s ID

Busted! Pakistani man lived ‘life after death’ with dead Thai’s ID

28 minutes ago
Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

37 minutes ago
Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

48 minutes ago
Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

58 minutes ago