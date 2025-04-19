Paramilitary volunteer arrested for fatal Songkran stabbing

Paramilitary volunteer arrested for fatal Songkran stabbing
A Songkran celebration turned deadly in the southern province of Trang after a violent clash led to the fatal stabbing of a teenager — and now a 22 year old paramilitary volunteer is behind bars.

Benjaphong, a paramilitary volunteer, was arrested today, April 19, following a dramatic police operation after being accused of fatally stabbing a teenager during a brawl at a Songkran event. The suspect, however, has denied the charges.

The arrest was ordered by Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertphap, who directed Police Colonel Anusorn Thongsai and Police Lieutenant Colonel Montri Songkhong to apprehend the suspect on Khuan Khon Road in Trang’s Thap Thiang subdistrict. The move followed a warrant issued by Trang Provincial Court on April 17, which charged Benjaphong with murder and carrying a weapon in a public place without valid reason.

According to police, the incident unfolded at the Charm of the Grand Songkran event held at Trang Stadium in Khao Kob subdistrict, Huai Yot district. The festival was meant to be a joyous gathering but quickly descended into violence when Benjaphong reportedly encountered a group of teenagers he had a past dispute with.

Outnumbered and allegedly fearing for his safety, Benjaphong is accused of pulling out a knife he had brought with him and fatally stabbing one of the teens before fleeing the scene.

Huai Yot police quickly launched an investigation, collecting evidence and securing a warrant for his arrest. Working in coordination with Police Division 6 of the Central Investigation Bureau, officers tracked him to a hideout in Thap Thiang, where he was taken into custody.

During initial interrogation, Benjaphong denied any wrongdoing. He was subsequently transferred to Huai Yot Police Station for further questioning and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

“An arrest warrant was issued promptly, and officers acted swiftly,” a police spokesperson said. “The investigation will continue as we gather more evidence and eyewitness accounts.”

Police assured the public that justice will be pursued thoroughly and that Songkran safety will remain a top priority moving forward.

