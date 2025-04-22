Grandmother seeks justice after granddaughter’s Songkran ordeal

Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Grandmother seeks justice after granddaughter’s Songkran ordeal
A grandmother is devastated upon discovering the truth about her 12 year old granddaughter, who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by two men.

The incident came to light yesterday, April 21, after the girl confided in her grandmother. A 25 year old Good Samaritan, Saichon Nitkham, contacted the media to help the grandmother seek justice. The victim was reportedly lured to a Songkran festival on April 12 and assaulted the following day. She was released on April 14.

The grandmother, 47 year old A, shared that she learnt about the incident only after interrogating and punishing her granddaughter for not returning home. The girl, referred to as B, had recently moved from Roi Et to stay with her grandmother in Nonthaburi to continue her studies.

On April 12, at noon, B sought permission to attend the Songkran festival with an acquaintance, Joy. Joy called the grandmother, assuring her that she would bring the girl back by evening.

However, B did not return, and despite several attempts, her grandmother could not reach her. On April 14, B returned home around 3pm, acting normally and explaining nothing. Her grandmother reprimanded her for not answering her calls.

On April 15, around 9pm, B asked to attend a festival under the building but disappeared again. Concerned, the grandmother’s friend posted about the missing girl on a news page and reported it to the police.

Sexual assault

B returned home on April 20 at 4pm. After being punished, she revealed that Joy took her to a dormitory instead of the festival. There, she was assaulted by Joy’s boyfriend, Bomb, and Joy’s brother, Oat. She was also forced to consume drugs, leaving her intoxicated.

The grandmother now seeks legal action against the perpetrators to prevent further incidents. She acknowledges her mistake in trusting acquaintances and allowing B to go out during the festival. Due to her health conditions, she struggles to care for B and hopes for assistance in the case and better care for her granddaughter.

B detailed the events, explaining that she had known Joy through a dating app since living in Roi Et. On April 12, Joy invited her to the Songkran festival in the Salaya district, Nakhon Pathom.

B sought permission from her grandmother, who spoke to Joy before allowing her to go, with the condition to return by 6pm. However, upon arrival, Joy took B to a dormitory, where she was confined for three days without attending the festival.

On the first day, B was coerced into consuming methamphetamine and ice while Bomb and Oat were present. She felt dazed and unable to sleep. On April 13, Bomb sexually assaulted her first, followed by Oat a few hours later, despite her resistance.

On April 14, B pleaded with Joy to send her back home, feeling unwell. Joy arranged for a vehicle to transport her back. Initially, B was too afraid to disclose the ordeal to her grandmother.

After disappearing again from April 15 to April 20 and following further punishment, she shared the experience. B seeks justice against the two men, as she did nothing wrong.

Despite Joy contacting the grandmother, accusing B, she provided evidence of the incident. The grandmother now believes B’s account, reported KhaoSod.

The grandmother and granddaughter have yet to file a police report due to uncertainty about the appropriate channels for assistance. The media has contacted the Nonthaburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to provide legal aid and psychological support for the girl.

