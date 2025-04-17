Phuket reports zero road deaths during Songkran so far

Phuket is defying the odds this Songkran, with zero road deaths reported during Thailand’s notorious Seven Days of Danger, despite dozens of accidents involving both locals and foreign tourists.

As the annual road and marine safety campaign nears its end, officials gathered today, April 17, at Phuket Provincial Hall to review the province’s performance.

The meeting, chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai, included representatives from the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office and other relevant agencies.

The campaign, which began on April 11 and ends at midnight tonight, has so far recorded 38 road accidents, leaving 39 people injured, 21 men and 18 women. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

Victims included Thai nationals and foreigners from Myanmar, Tunisia, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Officials attributed most accidents to speeding, followed by drink driving, with motorcycles involved in the vast majority of crashes. Helmet non-compliance remains a key issue.

Yesterday (April 16) alone, four separate accidents across Mueang and Kathu districts left four people injured.

In Mueang district:

  • Samart Bunsongkram, 39, was injured after crashing his motorbike into a car near Phuket Technical College. He suffered injuries to his chest, lungs, and upper limbs and was taken to Dibuk Hospital.

  • Ahmed Alghamdi, 27, from Saudi Arabia, collided with a pickup truck in front of a hotel. He sustained facial injuries and abrasions and was also taken to Dibuk Hospital.

In Kathu district:

  • Denise Elgin, 54, from Australia, crashed her motorbike near Soi Na Mueang. She suffered facial abrasions and a leg laceration and was admitted to Patong Hospital.

  • Sandi, 30, from Myanmar, was a passenger on a motorbike that collided with a car on Phra Phuket Kaew Road. She sustained serious injuries, including the loss of her little finger, and was taken to Patong Hospital.

Vice Governor Samawit urged continued collaboration between local and national agencies and stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns.

“Drivers must avoid alcohol, get enough rest, and take breaks during long trips. Straight roads are especially dangerous due to drowsiness.”

With post-holiday travel now ramping up, police maintain strict enforcement, including speed checks, helmet crackdowns, and public transport inspections, while emergency responders remain on high alert, reported The Phuket News.

As of today, Phuket remains fatality-free this Songkran, but with return traffic building, officials say the next 24 hours are critical.

Phuket News

