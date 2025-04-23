Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival
Airports of Thailand (AOT) reported that passenger numbers over the Songkran festival period exceeded 2.6 million, marking a 4.3% increase. Some 16,064 flights were operated.

AOT chief Kirati Kitmanawat shared insights into this growth during the Songkran festival from April 11 to April 17. The six airports under AOT’s management, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai, saw increased passenger traffic.

The breakdown reveals 1.6 million international passengers, a 3.1% rise, and 1 million domestic passengers, which grew by 6.2%. There was also a 7.6% increase in flights, with 8,752 international flights (5.4% increase) and 7,312 domestic flights (10.3% increase).

Suvarnabhumi International Airport handled 1.3 million passengers, up 3.6%, with 7,345 flights, a 6.6% rise. Don Mueang International Airport saw 664,470 passengers, a 5% increase, and 4,523 flights, a 6.2% rise. Chiang Mai had 169,690 passengers, up 6.1%, and 1,277 flights, a 12.5% increase.

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport reported 40,340 passengers, increasing by 3.5%, with 274 flights, a 7% rise. Phuket Airport experienced a 4.1% rise with 360,120 passengers and 2,173 flights, an 8.2% increase. Hat Yai Airport saw the highest growth with a 10% increase in passengers to 67,590, and a 22% rise in flights to 472.

Kirati highlighted AOT’s focus on efficient passenger service management during Songkran, incorporating technology to reduce wait times. Automated check-in (CUSS) and baggage drop (CUBD) systems reduced check-in times from an average of 20 minutes to under one minute.

Biometric systems cut identity verification times from three minutes to one, and automated passport control (ABC) reduced passport processing times from 15 minutes to under two minutes.

The integration of these technologies significantly improved AOT’s service statistics for both international and domestic processes, surpassing their targets. AOT is also committed to enhancing passenger experiences by upgrading terminal areas to include relaxation and cultural activities, reported KhaoSod.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is particularly focused on improving service quality to rank among the top 20 airports globally within five years. In 2025, Suvarnabhumi ranked 39th, jumping 19 places from the previous year.

