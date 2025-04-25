Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos

The aftermath of Pattaya’s wild Wan Lai water festival has left more than just soaked streets, some public elevators are out of order, causing frustration and major accessibility issues across the city.

As the celebrations fade, the Cleanliness Control Division of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has launched a deep-cleaning operation, targeting lifts in public areas hit hardest by water and powder. Despite attempts to keep things running smoothly during the festivities, several elevators have now been taken offline due to water damage.

Residents have been quick to voice their concerns, particularly those relying on lifts for mobility. One local woman shared how her friend, a wheelchair user, was left stranded at a crossing when the lift failed.

“Her partner had to carry her across the road. It was stressful and dangerous.”

According to city officials, the elevator systems were compromised after water seeped into electrical components during the Wan Lai madness, a traditional Thai New Year celebration known for city-wide water fights.

“Water entered the lift systems, causing malfunctions. Repairs are currently underway,” said a spokesperson from the department.

The city’s deep-cleaning efforts are ongoing, with maintenance teams working their way through various lift sites still affected by grime, moisture, and potential electrical issues. Local officials have pledged to restore all lifts to working order as soon as possible, but some remain unusable for now.

Wan Lai, while a beloved and highly anticipated festival, has once again exposed infrastructure vulnerabilities, particularly when it comes to public accessibility. Wheelchair users and the elderly are among those most impacted by the breakdowns, as pedestrian bridges become nearly impossible to cross without functional lifts.

Officials have reminded the public to report any out-of-service elevators to local authorities for urgent maintenance. They also urged residents to show understanding during the post-festival clean-up, which they expect to continue over the coming days, reported Pattaya Mail.

With tourism back in full swing and Pattaya welcoming more visitors than ever, officials say they’ll be reviewing preventative measures to protect public infrastructure during future celebrations.