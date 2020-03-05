Chon Buri’s Bangsaen district cancels all official Songkran activities | The Thaiger

Songkran
Chon Buri’s Bangsaen district cancels all official Songkran activities
Saen Suk Municipality in Chon Buri province, near Pattaya, has cancelled the Wan Lai (Songkran) Festival activities scheduled for April 16-17. Narongchai Khunpluem, President of Saen Suk Municipality, made the announcement today via social media.
Khunpluem says the cancellation is due to concern about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the government’s general instruction to avoid mass gatherings. The Songkran Festival typically attracts tens of thousands of partygoers and is the biggest holiday of the year in Thailand.
Khunpluem says that although he understands people will privately celebrate at home, and at bars and nightclubs, (as it is the Thai New Year), he pleads with them not to throw water, which could quickly spread the virus, and instead celebrate the holiday traditionally. He says water trucks and riding in pickups throwing water is prohibited.
The announcement was only for the Bangsaen area of Chon Buri, and not a national announcement. Pattaya City officials say they’ll address Songkran tomorrow, after a meeting. Songkran in Pattaya is traditionally the biggest tourist event of the year, attracting hundreds of thousands. Songkran has been growing yearly and last year grew 15% over the prior year, and was the most financially successful Songkran ever, earning more than 22 billion baht for the country.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Events
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
March will end up as the long month of cancellations. With Songkran looming, one of the busiest times for travel in Thailand, and increasingly one of the biggest annual tourist magnets to the Kingdom, cancelling Songkran would take Thailand into unchartered tourism and economic territory. Fears, real or imagined, are forcing companies and governments to assess their risks associated with the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. But that’s what’s starting to happen.
But if the mega festivities and parties, big and small, aren’t cancelled soon, it will cause unnecessary expense and inconvenience with Songkran (the Thai New Year) only five weeks away. Around the country Thais traditionally head home for festivities and local celebrations with their families. For tourists it’s a popular pilgrimage where the water fights and parties have become a massive attraction in their own right.
The annual Thai splash-fest is a major generator of business for hotels, road transports companies, food & beverage services and airlines. This year the Songkran holiday runs, officially, from April 11-15 (but many workers will apply to take off the Friday before). Many of the festivities linger on for a few more days, principally in Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
Already officials have cancelled the annual Wan Lai Festival activities scheduled for April 16-17 in Saen Suk Municipality near Pattaya. It is sure to be just the first of many cancellations on the way.
Earlier this week the Moto GP, a growing and hugely popular international sporting event in Buriram, was postponed until another future date can be set.
Meanwhile, just today, the popular Koh Phangan Full Moon Party has been cancelled for March 8 with the Mayor saying there will be no other parties until the threats of the Covid-19 virus have passed.
And that’s only the tip as airlines start cancelling services amid growing international concerns and governments are spurred into actions that may end up restricting or complicating travel arrangements.
As Shakespeare wrote "Beware the Ides of March". Just ask Julius Caesar.
Crime
Chon Buri man kills neighbour with metal pipe after being refused a cigarette
Police in Chon Buri province, near Pattaya, arrested a 32 year old Thai man on Monday for allegedly beating his 51 year old neighbour to death with a metal pipe, after the neighbor refused to give him a cigarette. Police were informed of an incident at a home in the Map Pong sub district at 9:30pm.
Officers arrived along with reporters from the Pattaya News to discover Somchai Lertchawa, visibly drunk but waiting calmly for them, along with a crowd of shocked bystanders. He admitted to beating his neighbour to death with a metal pipe a few minutes earlier.
Police found the body of 51 year old Panya Thamwongsa nearby. He had suffered serious head injuries from blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lertchawa told police and reporters that he had been drinking with Thamwongsa and they’d passed out. When Lertchawa woke up he asked Thamwongsa for a cigarette and claims Thamwongsa rudely refused. Lertchawa became angry, picked up a metal pipe and beat the man to death.
Police are investigating the incident and Lertchawa faces charges of murder.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Saudi man flees Pattaya hospital after alleged attackers show evidence of his debt
A Saudi Arabian man, who was beaten by assailants in Pattaya claiming to be police, has now fled the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. A Pattaya police spokesman has denied that any officers were involved in the brawl and says police are seeking the man, thought to be in hiding in Pattaya.
The Saudi man was attacked by two Thai men, who claimed to witnesses that they were high ranking police, early yesterday morning.
Police told The Pattaya News:
“On Sunday, March 1st, Mr. Teerasak Kawinram, 40, filed a report to the Pattaya City Police that in July of last year Mr. Alshiha rented a motorbike from him. In September he did not return the motorbike per their agreement.”
“On Monday, March 2, Mr. Teerasak and Mr. Alshiha agreed to go to the Pattaya City Police Station in which Mr. Alshiha agreed to pay for the motorbike that he did not return.”
“Mr. Alshiha, however, went into hiding and was found by Mr. Teerasak and a friend in front of a restaurant on Soi Yensabai. They demanded the money for the motorbike and Mr. Alshiha refused and the situation escalated.” Col. Kritsana continued.
“At this point a physical altercation broke out. Mr. Teerasak and his friends said he did not say anything regarding claims that they are police. They turned themselves in at the Pattaya Police station and have been fully cooperative.”
“Mr. Alshiha, meanwhile, has fled from the Bang Lamung Hospital and police are searching for him to interview him about the case and various debts allegedly owed.”
Pattaya Police are continuing their investigation for further legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
