Thai tourism ministry proposes 5 billion baht in tourist stimulus packages | The Thaiger

Thai tourism ministry proposes 5 billion baht in tourist stimulus packages
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says he will propose new domestic travel stimulus packages valued at 5 billion baht this Friday. The Minister says the aim is to cushion the impact of the coronavirus for the tourism service sector across the country. The Minister says that domestic tourism is “the priority during this difficult time. The government should implement the plan to accelerate domestic travel activities, giving local travellers more purchasing power.”
He says the aim is to stimulate expenditure of 25 billion baht in the Thai economy.
In the proposals, the government will offer 1,000 baht each to 5 million local travellers via the Pao Tang mobile app from Krungthai Bank to buy tour packages to areas outside their home province, conditional that they stay at least one night away from their home province.
“Each province will receive a different quota amount based on population. Tourists have to start their trips at their hometowns.”
The package mirrors a successful stimulus package when the Phase One packages rolled out in late September last year.
“The Tourism Authority of Thailand and tourism associations nationwide will come up with the tour packages, generating income for buses, hotels, restaurants, shops and tourism destinations.”
The ministry estimates the coronavirus pandemic will taper off after Songkran (3rd week of April)… “and hopefully be under complete control from June”.
There has also been talks with the Education Ministry to delay the new school semester from May “to create a flow of tourists, particularly families that may benefit from a longer school break”.
Meanwhile the TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says domestic travellers are still hesitant, “so the TAT has to find solutions to refresh their sentiment”.
On Tuesday night the Public Health Ministry issued an announcement for China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, and the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau, listing them as “high-risk zones” for the virus. The edict, announcing travel restrictions for people coming from, or passing through, these destinations, was removed from the Public Health minister’s Facebook page a few hours later (indeed the minister’s entire Facebook page has been taken down). But the botched announcement has caused a lot of confusion.
But the president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Vichit Prakobgosol, says that the announced policy may help stop the Covid-19 spread within Thailand, but “the lack of concrete control measures has created a panic among international tourists”.
Mr Vichit said the government has to signpost notices early for operators to prepare their businesses and inform their customers in advance to avoid any confusion, according to Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand announces 4 new coronavirus cases, all from Italy or Iran
“There is still no sign of true community spread in Thailand.”
Thailand has confirmed four new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing its total to 47 since January. All were recent arrivals from Italy or Iran. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control made the announcement in a news conference today.
The new cases are:
- A 29 year old Italian man who arrived in Thailand on March 1 and was diagnosed with the virus at a hospital in Chon Buri province the following day.
- A 42 year old male Thai office worker who returned from Italy on March 2 and was diagnosed with the virus on March 3, also in a Chon Buri hospital.
- A 22 year old Chinese male student who was screened with symptoms while in transit at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, traveling from Iran to China.
- A 20 year old Thai male student who arrived from Iran on February 27 and was diagnosed with the virus in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat March 2.
Thailand has recorded one coronavirus-related fatality, a man who apparently recovered from the virus but had medical complications from dengue fever. 31 patients have recovered and returned home, and 15 are still being treated in hospitals.
Suwannachai confirmed all of today’s cases and said their contacts are being traced.
SOURCES: Reuters | The Pattaya News
Finance ministry announces new stimulus packages and tax breaks
Thailand’s Finance Ministry has announced a raft of new stimulus measures to help prop up parts of the Thai economy suffering under the impact of the coronavirus. They say the measures will assist “all sectors of Thai society currently affected by the Covid-19 situation”, which arrived at the same time as an economic slowdown, an export slump and drought.
The Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says the first package will be proposed to his economic ministry this Friday. The decisions will be forwarded to the cabinet for discussion and approval. He says he expects the package, if it is approved, to “start to bear fruit in June or July this year”.
The whole package is worth 100 billion baht. He said the cash giveaways are earmarked for low-income earners, farmers and independent workers.
“The stimulus package will include a 1,000 baht per month grant to all low income earners, including farmers, office workers and independent entrepreneurs, to help them meet their cost of living through this unsettled period.”
The minister says the relief package must be “big enough” to help the country reeling from the global outbreak of Covid-19 – it must cover all groups of people; hit the target efficiently: be proportional to the current situation; and short-term.
The 1,000 baht will be sent to the the user’s PromptPay accounts on their phones so that they can spend it on essential items. He says that over 14 million people, already classified as low-income earners, will receive the money.
The Minister noted that the stimulus package will also cover support for the country’s stock market and business operators in the form of tax breaks.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
“When asked directly why he deactivated his Facebook account after publishing the official memos, signed by himself, Anutin laughed and attempted to deflect the question.”
The Thailand government, specifically the gaffe-prone Public Health minister, has thrown the holiday plans of thousands into confusion after the Minister’s orders for any new arrivals from 11 destinations to go into self-imposed quarantine (for the Covid-19 outbreak). He removed his Facebook post soon after posting the decision.
Then his official Facebook page was taken down altogether.
Tuesday evening’s post said travellers from affected countries would be subjected to a 14 day quarantine “without exceptions”.
The destinations were China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, and the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.
Twitter and Facebook did brisk business yesterday as Thais and foreigners posed thousands of questions about their travel plans. The situation was eventually hosed down by the Public Health Ministry spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin. He said Minister Anutin’s list of countries would have to be “reviewed”.
“We have to wait which country would be designated as a risk country.”
When Thai media reached out for comments from the Minister at Government House, Anutin denied any knowledge about the matter.
“I’m also wondering how the document ended up there, since I haven’t signed it. (That’s HIS signature on the bottom of the official letters). It’s still in my room. I have to revise it again because the issue of undocumented Thai workers returning from South Korea just came in. I need to look back into the issue before making changes.”
When asked directly why he deactivated his Facebook account after publishing the official memos from the Health Department, Anutin laughed and attempted to deflect the question onto another topic, according to Khaosod English.
The post was widely circulated up by both Thai and foreign media, including CNN, causing confusion for travellers who may have been coming from, or transiting through, the 11 destinations.
The Thai PM, or the Thai Government, have not issued any statements providing any clarity on the topic or explaining the actions of the minister.
It’s not the first time Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin has attracted undue attention.
Last month he lashed out at farang “caucasian western” tourists for not accepting his free hand-outs of flimsy paper face-masks at a media gathering by the Health Department at the Siam BTS station last month.
Getting flustered, grasping one of the blue masks and waving it about, he suggested the foreigners should be kicked out of Thailand saying that they were putting others at risk.
“All farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”
He apologised the next day his Facebook page.
(We note that Minister Anutin and his minions were handing out the masks with their bare hands.)
Finishing up his remarks to Thai media yesterday Minister Anutin said…
“My son wants me to rest. In fact, I have many Facebook accounts to communicate with the public. Some of the posts were written by myself, while others by my team.”
A rest sounds like a good idea.
SOURCES: Public Health Minister | Bangkok Post | Khaosod English
