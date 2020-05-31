Bangkok governor warns of canal pollution | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok governor warns of canal pollution

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Jack
Bangkok’s governor warns that the volume of garbage in Bangkok’s canals is increasing and is beginning to block the sewer system, causing potentially health-threatening floods in many areas. Governor Asawin Kwanmuang said the removal of garbage from canals in Lat Phrao district and under Pradit Manutham Road alone required 5 trucks.

The area is just a kilometre away from a Rama 9 pumping station, which drains water from Lat Phrao Canal and Saen Saeb Canal to the Chao Phraya River.

“If the rubbish blocks the pipes and the tunnels, the city will be unable to drain water during floods in the rainy season.”

The same problem is found in other districts, such as Chatuchak (northern suburbs of Bangkok). The governor has asked Bangkok residents to take this issue seriously, as the consequences are dire.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Trending