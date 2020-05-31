13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine | The Thaiger

As tomorrow marks the beginning of Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, many catgories of businesses will be allowed to fully reopen, though health and social distancing restrictions will remain in place. Fitness centres, including in malls, are included in that list.

The reopening will include many new rules and regulations designed to stop the potential spread Covid-19. Nearly all gym equipment will be allowed for public use, not just free weights as in Phase 2, but will require disinfecting and sanitising after every use. Previously, some gyms had been allowed to open but permitted only free weight lifting and no other equipment. Gyms in malls were not allowed to reopen in the prior phase.

Masks will be required in gyms and fitness centres at all times.

Large group classes and group activities are still prohibited. Only limited slots in small group sessions and classes are permitted.

Temperature checks and signing in and out through the Thai Chana government tracing app is required. Hand sanitiser must be made available throughout the fitness centre.

Staff have been instructed to strictly limit the number of people entering gyms and fitness centres and to encourage social distancing and discourage socialising and chatting.

Patrons should also bring their own towels, in line with government regulations. Strict rules around lockers and showers will also be in place.

Not every fitness centre will be reopening tomorrow as the decision is made by individual venue management. Your neighbourhood gym may remain closed.

Other categories of businesses being allowed to reopen include fresh markets, pet grooming and pet nurseries, sports stadiums and outdoor sports venues, and no doubt to the relief of many, massage shops. Health and social distancing measures will be in force in all newly reopened venues.

