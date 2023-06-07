The Power of Pride Celebration 2023 in Bangkok at CentralwOrld

Anntonia Porsild at Proud to be Pride 2023

As the world celebrates Pride Month, Thailand is also hosting its most spectacular, inclusive, and vibrant events to honour the LGBTQ+ community. CentralwOrld, a renowned global lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok, is collaborating with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Thailand, along with partners from both government and private sectors, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Galderma Thailand, Muse by Metinee, Bangkok PRIDE, and Tiffany’s Show Pattaya Co., Ltd.

Together, they are hosting the grandest festivities of Thailand’s PRIDE Celebration 2023 – ‘Pride for All.’ The objective of this collaboration is to establish Thailand as one of the premier destinations for global Pride celebrations. Read on to find out about the PRIDE happenings throughout June at CentralwOrld, one of Bangkok’s top global lifestyle destinations!

How to celebrate Pride Month 2023 at CentralwOrld

June 1: PRIDE CEREMONY

The Pride Ceremony marked the third year of collaboration between CentralwOrld, UNDP, and Muse by Metinee with ‘Proud to be Pride 2023’. The ceremony featured stunning performances, an extravagant fashion parade, special concerts, a Casetify photobooth, and phone strap giveaways.

The parade was led by Lukkade Metinee Kingpayom, the ace of the LGBTQIAN+ community, with the special show gathering over 500 popular models, followed by ‘Pride Concert’ from Thailand’s leading artists such as Gam Wichayanee, Grace Kanklao, Aof Pongsak and others.

Galderma (Thailand) also presented the ‘This is my look’ parade, with five costume challenge prizes totalling 100,000 baht. Participants freely expressed themselves with glamorous costumes.

Location: CentralwOrld Square A-B

June 1-4: MADE WITH PRIDE Single Market

MADE WITH PRIDE Single Market, an exciting collaboration between CentralwOrld, Spicydisc, and Tinder, brought a unique market experience filled with fashion, food, music, unique shops, and thrilling performances from various famous artists.

One of the collaborators was the world’s most popular dating app, Tinder, a free platform which actively encourages its users to express their authentic selves. In fact, LGBTQIAN+ members are growing at the fastest rate on the app!

At the Single Market, there was a show featuring artists from Thailand’s top music labels such as SPICYDISC – Purplecat, Sherry, Rooftop, Sobboy, Nap a lean, What The Duck – Marctatc, Qler, High Cloud – Txrbo, Warner Music Thailand – Babypoom, Raine Cloud, Cornboi, Juicey – HYBS Kiddo – Porch & Praesun.

Location: CentralwOrld Square C-D

Time: 3:00 PM onwards (live show)

June 3: PRIDE TALK

On June 3, there was a gathering of popular LGBTQIA+ celebrities discussing creativity, confidence, equality, and positive experiences, and essentially raising a voice for LGBTQIAN+ to receive equality in all aspects of Thai society.

The top LGBTQIA+ celebrities joining the Pride Talk were such as Aunt Tue-Sombat Thirasaroj, Bookko Thanatchaphan Buranachiwawilai, Kittinan Daramadhaj, President of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand, Supanee Pongruangphan, Project Manager for Gender, Nareeluc Pairchaiyapoom Department of Rights and Liberties Protection Equity and Social Inclusion, and the UNDP in Thailand.

‘This is my look’ section was also hosted by five leading clinics in Thailand teaching attendees about self-expression.

Location: Craft Studio, 5th Floor

Time: 1:00 PM

June 4: PRIDE PARADE

June 4 marked the Bangkok Pride 2023 parade with the stunning 144.8-meter rainbow flag, special shows, mini-concerts, and gender diversity celebrations.

The parade moved from the Pathumwan intersection to the Ratchaprasong intersection, waving the beautiful and spectacular 144.8-meter rainbow flag with hundreds of thousands of people joining the grand procession. The Bangkok Pride 2023 parade was inspired by the voices of diversity and equality of the spectacular parade on Silom Road which happened last year.

Location: Pathumwan to Ratchaprasong intersection (Pride Parade), CentralwOrld Square A-B (other celebrations)

Time: 4:00 PM (other celebrations)

June 19: PRIDE COMPETITION

The Pride Competition is the world’s largest transgender beauty pageant promoting the theme of ‘world equality’ with ‘Miss International Queen 2023: A Creation,’ featuring national costume and talent show rounds by beautiful ladies from around the world.

Location: Central Court, 1st Floor

June 1-31: PRIDE EXHIBITION

To complete your Pride Month 2023, experience the ‘Seat The Pride’ installation by Thai artist Teayii in collaboration with CentralwOrld at CentralwOrld Square, a space for pride and celebration of equality at the Pride Exhibition. Enjoy creative decorations, rainbow flag artwork, and more!

Prapatsorn Kanchanasu, the artist, states that the ‘Seat The Pride’ installation is a space for you to sit and be proud of your humanity as it presents a message to celebrate equality and whoever you are; there is love, pride and value in the way we are. Did we mention, the admission is FREE for two months!

PRIDE VIBE & PRIDE PHOTO LANDMARK

Last, don’t miss the photo opportunities at three cool decoration points: CentralwOrld Square, Craft Studio on the 5th Floor, and the taxi parking and Groove, 1st Floor entrance. Savour special menu items, explore exclusive and new collections from your favorite brands such as Adidas, Nike, CASETiFY, and Guss Damn Good. Don’t forget to also #showyourcolors and support LGBTQIA+ artists!

Celebrate Pride Month 2023 at CentralwOrld and support the LGBTQIA+ community with a lineup of exciting events, collections, performances, and surprises. Get ready for a colourful and inclusive celebration like never before this June!

Follow the Thailand’s PRIDE Celebration 2023 – ‘Pride for All’ by following CentralwOrld’s Facebook page HERE.

