July 1 Thai lottery patterns: A decade of data for better betting odds

PHOTO: Freepik

An in-depth examination of lottery patterns involving the winning numbers from July 1 over the past decade offers valuable insights for individuals aspiring to test their fortunes in next month’s forthcoming draw. The statistical analysis uncovers possible trends in the winning numbers for the top prize, initial three digits, final three digits, and last two digits.

In the July 1, 2022 draw:

First prize: 981417

First three digits: 242, 287

Last three digits: 542, 002

Last two digits: 61

While on July 1, 2021:

First prize: 713517

First three digits: 794, 073

Last three digits: 414, 511

Last two digits: 29

In the July 1, 2020 draw:

First prize: 347258

First three digits: 095, 362

Last three digits: 094, 307

Last two digits: 83

As for the July 1, 2019 draw:

First prize: 943647

First three digits: 864, 239

Last three digits: 006, 375

Last two digits: 86

In the July 1, 2018 draw:

First prize: 963623

First three digits: 429, 901

Last three digits: 217, 210

Last two digits: 83

In the July 1, 2017 draw:

First prize: 112360

First three digits: 489, 226

Last three digits: 688, 005

Last two digits: 26

In the July 1, 2016 draw:

First prize: 082460

First three digits: 169, 609

Last three digits: 302, 173

Last two digits: 53

The winning numbers for July 1, 2015 draw were:

First prize: 759049

Last three digits: 565, 814, 081, 567

Last two digits: 26

For the July 1, 2014 draw, the winning numbers included:

First prize: 378477

Last three digits: 123, 271, 441, 864

Last two digits: 39

Lastly, the July 1, 2013 draw results were:

First prize: 646905

Last three digits: 075, 284, 903, 904

Last two digits: 51

These historical lottery results offer a glimpse into the fascinating trends and patterns in winning numbers over the past decade. Bettors may analyse this data and use it as a foundation for their number predictions as they eagerly await the July 1, 2023 lottery draw. Explore more Thai lottery news HERE.