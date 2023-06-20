July 1 Thai lottery patterns: A decade of data for better betting odds
An in-depth examination of lottery patterns involving the winning numbers from July 1 over the past decade offers valuable insights for individuals aspiring to test their fortunes in next month’s forthcoming draw. The statistical analysis uncovers possible trends in the winning numbers for the top prize, initial three digits, final three digits, and last two digits.
In the July 1, 2022 draw:
First prize: 981417
First three digits: 242, 287
Last three digits: 542, 002
Last two digits: 61
While on July 1, 2021:
First prize: 713517
First three digits: 794, 073
Last three digits: 414, 511
Last two digits: 29
In the July 1, 2020 draw:
First prize: 347258
First three digits: 095, 362
Last three digits: 094, 307
Last two digits: 83
As for the July 1, 2019 draw:
First prize: 943647
First three digits: 864, 239
Last three digits: 006, 375
Last two digits: 86
In the July 1, 2018 draw:
First prize: 963623
First three digits: 429, 901
Last three digits: 217, 210
Last two digits: 83
In the July 1, 2017 draw:
First prize: 112360
First three digits: 489, 226
Last three digits: 688, 005
Last two digits: 26
In the July 1, 2016 draw:
First prize: 082460
First three digits: 169, 609
Last three digits: 302, 173
Last two digits: 53
The winning numbers for July 1, 2015 draw were:
First prize: 759049
Last three digits: 565, 814, 081, 567
Last two digits: 26
For the July 1, 2014 draw, the winning numbers included:
First prize: 378477
Last three digits: 123, 271, 441, 864
Last two digits: 39
Lastly, the July 1, 2013 draw results were:
First prize: 646905
Last three digits: 075, 284, 903, 904
Last two digits: 51
These historical lottery results offer a glimpse into the fascinating trends and patterns in winning numbers over the past decade. Bettors may analyse this data and use it as a foundation for their number predictions as they eagerly await the July 1, 2023 lottery draw. Explore more Thai lottery news HERE.
