Lorry driver collapses during U-turn in Thanyaburi, passer-by attempts rescue

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A 58 year old lorry driver collapsed at the wheel while completing a U-turn on the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok road in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani province. The man was rushed to Thanyaburi Hospital but later passed away. The incident occurred at 1.40am today.

At the scene, a 12-wheeled lorry with the registration number 72-5313 Nakhon Pathom was found parked in the middle of the road near the U-turn at Khlong 8 on the inbound side. The driver, identified as Panom from Phitsanulok province, was initially aided by a passing motorist named Jatdaphon, who had just finished work and was returning home near Khlong 9 in Thanyaburi. Jatsadaphon initially thought Panom was intoxicated but upon closer examination found that his symptoms were not consistent with alcohol intoxication, reported Khaosod.

Jatdaphon promptly helped get Panom out of the lorry and laid him down on the ground, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before calling 1669 for assistance. Medical personnel from Thanyaburi Hospital arrived at the scene and transported Panom to the hospital. It was later reported that he had unfortunately passed away during the journey.

Jatsadaphon said that he saw Panom’s wife open the door of the lorry and helped support her husband to get down after he collapsed.

Follow us on :













Four days ago, a lorry driver’s fatigue resulted in a tragic accident when the vehicle collided with three monks near the Non Phet intersection in Chokchai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The accident left one monk dead and two others injured.

The incident took place on Highway 24, Chokchai-Det Udom Road, at a milestone of 59+700 from the Chokchai sub-district. The six-wheeled lorry, bearing the registration number 3 ฒม 6062, had a ‘Homchan Service’ sticker on it and was parked on the roadside. About 7 metres from the crash site, the injured monks were found and promptly attended to by volunteer paramedics from Hook 31 Korat Foundation. To read more about the story click HERE.