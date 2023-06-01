Where to celebrate Pride Month 2023 in Bangkok

PHOTO: Pride Month via Unsplash

June has arrived, and you know what that means – Pride Month is in full swing! What could be more perfect than honouring love, equality, and fabulousness by joining the spirited celebrations in lively Bangkok? With marriage equality finally on the horizon, Bangkok is ready to take the festivities to a whole new level.

So, whether you’re a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community or a dedicated ally, below are 7 must-attend events to make your Pride Month 2023 one for the books.

When: 1 – 30 June 2023

Price: Free admission

Where: cetralwOrld, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Central Shopping Centre has joined forces with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Thailand and Muse by Metinee to present the Proud to be Pride Event, an integral part of Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2023, embracing the theme “Pride For All”.

This event not only showcases Central Pattana’s commitment to nurturing creativity but also highlights its dedication to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and equality, as well as championing the value of LGBTQIA+ individuals. The Proud to be Pride Concert, fired up by Talat Sot, is set to be the event’s exciting opener, boasting a stellar lineup of leading Thai stars, artists, and a spectacular ensemble of over 500 live performers.

Kicking off at 16:00 on 1 June 2023, immerse yourself in the grand fashion parade orchestrated by Muse by Metinee, in partnership with Central World and the UNDP. As the clock strikes 18:00, the Proud to be Pride Concert will commence, guaranteeing an unforgettable night of vibrant performances and lively celebrations.

In addition, the Spicydisc Singles Market Made with Pride, running from June 1-4, will showcase 32 enticing booths offering a range of products and food items from celebrities and various LGBTQIA+ groups. Central shopping centres across the nation will partake in the month-long celebrations, hosting a series of engaging discussions and events. These include the thought-provoking Pride Talk with influential LGBTQIA+ community members, Tinder Presents ‘Single Market’ – Made with PRIDE, and the inspiring installation art piece “Seat the Pride” by renowned artist Teiyi-Prapatsorn.

When: 31 May – 30 June 2023

Price: Free entry

Where: Riverside Plaza Bangkok, 257 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Samre, Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

The renowned artist, writer, and LGBT+ campaigner Oat Montien has joined forces with AVANI+ Riverside to curate a captivating exhibit featuring 12 Thai artists. The exhibition, co-curated by Thiti Teeraworawit, kicked off on May 31 and will run throughout June, celebrating diversity, inclusivity, and the power of self-expression.

Discover a month-long display of remarkable creativity that spans various art forms, including mixed media, painting, installations, photography, and fashion. Immerse yourself in thought-provoking exhibitions showcasing the works of exceptionally talented artists and highlighting the beauty of individuality.

When: Friday, 2 June 2023 from 19:00

Price: 950 THB (Early bird via Megatix) / 1,200 THB (At the door)

Where: Lost & Found, Riverside Plaza Bangkok, 257 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Thon Buri, Bangkok 10160, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

On the second day of Pride Month, gear up for an unforgettable celebration with Aof Pongsak at the Avani+ Riverside Bangkok. The event promises a night filled with dazzling performances, exclusive shows, and the mesmerising voice of the ever-charming Aof Pongsak, one of Thailand’s most iconic singers. If you’re keen to show off your pride and make lasting memories, look no further.

Hosted by Lost & Found, this vibrant party invites you to join like-minded individuals and immerse yourself in the messages of love and acceptance conveyed through Aof Pongsak’s powerful act. Furthermore, attendees can look forward to Monkey Shoulder promotions and special drag shows in honour of this pride-filled month.

When: Friday, 16 June 2023 from 18:30

Price: 300 THB (Early bird ticket at Megatix + 1 welcome drink)

Where: amBar Bangkok, Sukhumvit Soi 15, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Asoke’s renowned Am Bar is bringing back their much-awaited annual Pride party on Friday, June 16, 2023. The celebration promises a spectacular night filled with dance music, imaginative costumes, and a captivating drag queen show–the perfect setting for embracing all gender-diverse identities, both within and beyond the binary spectrum.

Join the festivities and immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere. And don’t forget to don your best attire for the chance to win an exclusive surprise giveaway!

When: Friday and Saturday, 9 – 10 June 2023 from 18:00 – 23:00

Price: 500 THB per person per day (early bird) / 800 THB per person per day (regular) / 1,200 THB per person per day (at the door)

Where: Bangkok Island opposite the Post office, Saphan Phut Road, Wang Burapha Phirom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Click here to Google Maps

Get ready for a sensational 2-day event aboard the Pride Cruise – a regular feature on the Chaophraya River. Join Bangkok Island and Pride Cruise on the 9th and 10th of June for a memorable celebration of all things LGBTQ+. Embrace the vibrant atmosphere and immerse yourself in non-stop entertainment that includes mesmerizing aerial shows, hot DJs, and thrilling drag queen contests.

Let your true colors shine at this extraordinary party of the year! Expect a wild time with dance performances, karaoke, and special guests as the cruise meanders through Bangkok’s mighty river. Everyone is welcome – whether you identify as LGBTQ+, straight, or an ally.

To get a taste of what to expect, the lineup includes an exhilarating selection of events like aerobics dance sessions, exciting performances by Golf and Tour, and karaoke with MC Zymone Gill and Madame Rouge. The event also boasts a range of DJs playing various genres like disco, techno, Latin, and 90’s pop.

Follow us on :













Bangkok offers a plethora of fabulous events and celebrations throughout Pride Month 2023, catering to a wide array of tastes and preferences. From concerts and exhibitions to river cruises and parties, the city guarantees a memorable and inclusive Pride experience for everyone. It’s truly a city that champions love, equality, and the power of self-expression.