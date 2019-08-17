Rehearsals continue for the grand Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Kapook
The owner of a Bangkok house has returned home to find this on their couch…
a) a piece of left-over pizza?
b) a thousand baht note behind one of the pillows”
c) a 2 metre monitor lizard sleeping peacefully?
The correct answer is ‘c’. The home-owner of a house in Suksawat 26 walked inside, turned on the light, and realised that the huge ‘lizard’ was peacefully asleep, using the armrest and pillow to rest their weary head. The tail was dangling off the other end of the sofa, the black vinyl furnishing unable to fit the whole reptile.
The monitor lizard, slightly annoyed at being woken up, slipped off and continued to casually waddle around the house. The un-named owner say, at first, he thought it was a crocodile but didn’t really want to get close enough to check. His unlikely find was reported on a Thai morning TV show this week on Channel 3.
But, as you do in Thailand, the owner called the local Foundation volunteers who came around to the house, relieved him of the 2 metre reptile, and took it to a nearby forest to continue… well, continue doing what monitor lizards do. The monitor lizard was unhappy about being moved from his comfortable lodgings to a damp forest.
Monitor lizards are frequently linked to good luck in Thai culture and number of the house the monitor lizard visited will be keenly sought after by lottery players.
SOURCE: Kapook, เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้
PS: Shouting ‘shoo shoo’ and waving your arms at a 2 metre monitor lizard is not a certified method of removal.