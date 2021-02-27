Phuket Monopoly game creators need your help with token designs | The Thaiger

image
Phuket is set to get its own version of the popular game MONOPOLY and its creators want your help with ideas for the specialised tokens. ‘MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition’ was announced last month which will see the street art on the board game replaced with that of famous places around Thailand’s famous tourist destination. Such art will include beaches, hotels, shops, markets and other popular attractions.

Jennifer Lau from Winning Moves UK, is producing the game under official license from Monopoly brand owners, Hasbro. Lau says the tokens will feature a holiday theme. The token’s departure from the original theme of wheelbarrows, boots, iron, and thimbles as well as popular sports cars and hats.

“We have had a wealth of emails and suggestions coming in for Phuket, so thank you for each and every single one of them! We are taking them all into consideration whilst putting together the design of the game.”

“We wanted to change the tokens so that they would be more suitable for an island like Phuket, where so many people like to go on holiday to.”

“There will be six themed tokens that replace the original and we want to hear your suggestions for what these tokens should be!”

Bangkok has already been featured in the Monopoly game as it came out for purchase back in 2018.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:06 am

    I have a suggestion for a Community Chest card.
    Caught drinking beer after 11 p.m. Got to jail. do not pass go. Do not collect $200.
    .
    .
    lol

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Jim Kelly

    Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:09 am

    Brilliant! Everyone’s thoughts exactly!! Yet another stupid idea!!

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Jesus Monroe

    Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Soapy Bar?

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    brian mc

    Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:52 am

    rubber duck
    water cannon
    facemask
    motorbike and sidecar with 8 people sat on it
    a trainer (copy brandname made in vietnam)
    pre-damaged jet ski

    i guess players of this version will not buy hotels

    Reply

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

