Environment

Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

The Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand, have been forced to close their doors in late March. As people around Thailand been hunkering down in our houses waiting for the virus outbreak to pass, some of the country’s elephants are suffering?

As mentioned in the original story, Lek had been in touch with camps from all over Thailand to help them find a way out from the crisis created by Covid-19 and the consequent lack of tourists.

Saengduean “Lek” Chailert, owner of Elephant Nature Park and founder of Save Elephant Foundation, believes many of the closures will be permanent.

“I have been to visit many of the camps and the situation is very serious.”

When requests for help from camp owners and elephant owners in Southern Thailand increased dramatically in March, she asked the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to serve as a hub in Phuket and Phang Nga to help distribute food to elephants in need, using funds from the Save Elephant Foundation which she started in 1995.

In 2016 Saengduean “Lek” Chailert inspired Mr. Montri Todtane to start Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, the island’s first ethical elephant sanctuary, which is currently one of two sanctuaries in Phuket that are endorsed by Asian Elephant Projects, a network of ethical elephant sanctuaries throughout Thailand.

Currently Phuket Elephant Sanctuary helps to supply food to 42 elephant camps in Phuket and Phang Nga and has already coordinated the provision of 15,500 kilos of watermelons, 14,500 pineapples, 9,000 branches of bananas and 2,500 kilograms of sugarcane, in addition to over 250 truckloads of pineapple leaves.

Montri Todtane says the the Save Elephant Foundation’s effort currently supports the majority of elephants living in Phuket as well as several camps located in Phang Nga.

“A total of 252 elephants are now provided with supplementary food once a week, and we are happy to play a small part in coordinating the distribution of food to camps in need during this challenging time.”

Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand | News by The Thaiger

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Crime

Knicker-sniffing panty thief arrested in Chiang Mai – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

23 hours ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

PHOTO: komchadluek.net

After receiving complaints, police in Chiang Mai have arrested a food delivery driver for stealing women’s knickers (panties) while making deliveries throughout the city. 27 year old Nontawat Intanachan was arrested after at least one woman reported to police that her knickers had frequently been stolen while hanging out to dry.

When police examined the surveillance footage, they saw a man in a food delivery uniform taking knickers from drying racks and sniffing them.

When the man was tracked back to a hotel room, he was found to be in possession a huge stash of women’s underwear. Police say he drove around the city delivering food, stopping off at women’s dormitories along the way.

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

The man allegedly confessed that he drove past dormitories and felt sexually aroused when he saw the underwear. He says he would steal women’s underwear and take it home to smell and “well you know what.”

Police charged him with petty theft and released him on his own recognisance, pending a court hearing. He is also ordered to stay away from women’s dormitories.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One | Komchadluek

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

Thai media are reporting that foreigners, together with their their Thai friends, are doing great work in Chiang Mai to ease the economic hardship felt by many due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MCOT reports that a group of foreigners as well as Thais outside a shop near the Chang Pheuak gate have been handing out 300 – 400 ready meals and drinks daily.

There were temperature checks and sanitiser gels, and children and adults were patiently waiting in line 2 metres apart.

Local authorities and police were there to help, making sure that regulations were followed.

In another location, on Loi Kroh Road, a foreign restaurant owner with a Thai wife, was handing out meals and fruit juice. Social distancing measures were also in place there.

Thais are also stepping up: professors at Chiang Mai University, led by Phisit Nasee, handed out 200 baht cash donations to migrant workers after they held a collection.

In a similar story, outpourings in the southern province of Phuket have been abundant and forthcoming, as foreign and local pub and restaurant owners in Kamala village hand out hundreds of ready-made meals and bottles of water every day, and find no lack of demand. One group distributed 600 meals on Wednesday and ran out within a couple of hours.

SOURCES: thaivisa | MCOT | The Thaiger

Weather

Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

Thailand’s northeastern, central and eastern provinces are threatened with tropical storm today. The country is currently in the shoulder season transitioning from the dry season to the wet season. Traditionally, Songkran, on April 13 each year, is the celebration of the coming wet season, coinciding with the Thai New Year.

“According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure wedge will move down from southern China and this may trigger a tropical storm, lightning strikes and hail storms in some areas of the northeastern region in the next 24 hours. Locals are advised to stay indoors and refrain from sheltering under advertising boards or trees that may be uprooted by the storm.”

The TMD says that there is a “rather strong high-pressure system covering north-eastern Thailand and the South China Sea, which is expected to extend to the Central and eastern Thailand today, while hot to very hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand”.

Chiang Mai, again, is heading for over-40C temperatures today with a threat of storms. Khon Kaen will be a slightly milder 34C today. Phetchabun, right in the centre of central Thailand, is heading for 36C today with a possibility of rain storms.

