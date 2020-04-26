North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state” | The Thaiger

Politics
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
For days the government of North Korea has been tight-lipped as speculation about the health of the nation’s leader Kim Jong-un’s health spreads. Now the Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Gendai is reporting that a failed surgery has left the 36 year old in a vegetative state.
American celebrity tabloid website TMZ has gone a step further and claimed he’s actually died.
Citing the medical team treating the dictator of one of the world’s last communist nations, and amid conflicting reports about his health, Shukan Gendai has reported yesterday that a Chinese medical team member on the mission to North Korea, briefed its senior writer Kondm Daisuke on the situation.
The medical expert reportedly said that during a visit to the countryside earlier this month, the obese Kim clutched his chest and fell to the ground. A doctor immediately carried out CPR and took him to a nearby hospital for emergency care and quickly requested a medical team from Beijing for assistance.
Prior to the Chinese medical team’s arrival, the North Korean doctors performed heart surgery but there were reported complications due to the dictator’s obesity and the doctor’s anxiety (code for: “He die, you die!”).
Reuters reports that Beijing sent a delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department. The team left Beijing on Thursday for an “unspecified reason,” but is believed to be providing advice on Kim’s health.
Daily NK, a South Korean website run by North Korean defectors, broke the news on Tuesday that Kim was “recovering from a cardiovascular operation.”
The same day, CNN cited a US official as saying that Kim was in critical condition over a week after the surgery, but the South Korean government downplayed the report, saying that it had “not observed any unusual activity in the hermit kingdom.”
But because North Korea is so completely cut off from the outside world that even the best intelligence agencies lack agents on the ground, there was no way to confirm Kim’s current health. Still, the rumours raised concerns in the West about possible successors, with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong eyed as a likely candidate.
Though many experts brush off the idea of a woman as top leader in the male-dominated communist country with strong Confucian traditions, others, point to what they see as a pattern of grooming the 32 year old member of the Kim dynasty as a future leader.
Kim Yo Jong is believed to be the daughter of Ko Yong Hui, the mistress of Kim Jong Un’s father Kim Jong Il, and also the mother of Kim Jong Un and their two older brothers. Their brother Kim Jong Nam was assassinated in February 2017 when he was attacked with VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, allegedly at the direction of Kim Jong Un, in 2017, while their other brother Kim Jong Chul was passed over by his father and is not believed to be heavily involved in politics.
In the event Kim dies and his sister takes over, it may not represent a major change or softening in North Korean foreign policy, according to VICE News cited Sung Yoon Lee, an expert on the Koreas at Tufts University.
“It is entirely possible that Ms. Kim will prove even more tyrannical than her brother or father or grandfather.”
SOURCE: Taiwan News
Mock North Korean Twitter feed, DPRK News Service, has gone Pythonesque with this morning’s Tweet.
Environment
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
The Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand, have been forced to close their doors in late March. As people around Thailand been hunkering down in our houses waiting for the virus outbreak to pass, some of the country’s elephants are suffering?
As mentioned in the original story, Lek had been in touch with camps from all over Thailand to help them find a way out from the crisis created by Covid-19 and the consequent lack of tourists.
Saengduean “Lek” Chailert, owner of Elephant Nature Park and founder of Save Elephant Foundation, believes many of the closures will be permanent.
“I have been to visit many of the camps and the situation is very serious.”
When requests for help from camp owners and elephant owners in Southern Thailand increased dramatically in March, she asked the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to serve as a hub in Phuket and Phang Nga to help distribute food to elephants in need, using funds from the Save Elephant Foundation which she started in 1995.
In 2016 Saengduean “Lek” Chailert inspired Mr. Montri Todtane to start Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, the island’s first ethical elephant sanctuary, which is currently one of two sanctuaries in Phuket that are endorsed by Asian Elephant Projects, a network of ethical elephant sanctuaries throughout Thailand.
Currently Phuket Elephant Sanctuary helps to supply food to 42 elephant camps in Phuket and Phang Nga and has already coordinated the provision of 15,500 kilos of watermelons, 14,500 pineapples, 9,000 branches of bananas and 2,500 kilograms of sugarcane, in addition to over 250 truckloads of pineapple leaves.
Montri Todtane says the the Save Elephant Foundation’s effort currently supports the majority of elephants living in Phuket as well as several camps located in Phang Nga.
“A total of 252 elephants are now provided with supplementary food once a week, and we are happy to play a small part in coordinating the distribution of food to camps in need during this challenging time.”
Weather
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about possible tropical storms that will affect four regions around Thailand. The country is currently in the shoulder season between the hot season and the coming wet season.
“The rather strong high-pressure system covers the Northeast, the East, the Central, the North and the South China Sea while hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand. Outbreaks of summer storms, accompanying with thunderstorms, lighting strikes, gusty winds and hail is possible for some areas of the North.”
“The strong easterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. More rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty wind will be forecast for the areas. The strong wind and waves over the lower Gulf from Surat Thani southward are likely 1- 2 metres and about 2 metres in the thundershower areas.”
“People are advised to avoid being in open spaces, under big trees or big advertising posters.”
Regions affected for the rest of today…
Northern region
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaengpet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeastern region
Loei, Nong Bualampoo, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central region
Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.
Eastern region
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Southern region
Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Environment
With humans indoors, nature makes a comeback
With millions around the world housebound for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix and YouTube are making a killing and lots of people are finding new hobbies. But there’s another consequence to fewer humans on the streets and trampling around nature. Animals on land and in the sea are taking back areas claimed by humans over the past weeks amid global lockdowns.
Many are suddenly feeling emboldened to venture into now-deserted cities, towns and parks that were once their habitats. Humans are watching from indoors as nature comes creeping back out of the woods.
Herds of animals now boldly wander through rural towns around the world. With no humans around to scare them away, scavengers pick over city rubbish bins. In some places, vicious packs have fought over food and territory that they’ll eventually be forced to surrender when the lockdowns end.
In the UK, Kashmiri mountain goats have been running rampant throughout the Welsh town of Llandudno since March, to the delight of locals and social media posters.
In Ashkelon, Israel, red foxes are seen wandering the city streets.
In the South Australian capital of Adelaide, a kangaroo was spotted bouncing through deserted streets in the center of the city. And Adelaide isn’t exactly a rural small town: it’s a coastal city of more than 1.2 million people. The kangaroo was spotted by South Australian police on surveillance cameras. A spokesperson said the marsupial narrowly escaped a road incident before casually heading to a park.
Officials in Santiago, Chile, have been busy chasing down pumas, after numerous cases of the big cats roaming freely around the city. The cats were tranquilised and relocated each time they showed up.
A dramatic scene played out in Thailand in March, when rival gangs of macaques began fighting amid the normally tourist-filled stress of Lop Buri. Video of the battle spread rapidly on social media. Without the usual tourists and locals feeding them they fought amongst themselves and rampaged through the main city areas.
Marine park officials have found a big school of dugongs happily feeding on sea grass in Trang province because travel restrictions haves topped tourism. A school of 22 dugongs (large marine mammals similar to manatees), including mothers and babies, was spotted feeding freely on sea grass without the usual disturbance from fishing boats and speedboats full of tourists.
Some of the wildest scenes have emerged out of India, where the country’s diverse wildlife has been quick to fill the void left by 1.3 billion people suddenly going into lockdown.
In northwestern India, feral dogs were spotted hunting a wild boar on the city streets. They eventually herded the boar into a sewer trough.
Hungry monkeys clambered all over a car in the village of Ode, outside Ahmedabad, in hopes of getting a few morsels of food during the lockdown in late March.
Wild deer have been making themselves feel at home in some of Japan’s typically crowded areas, now virtually empty amid the pandemic.
And ild turkeys have also been spotted roaming through the suburbs in several North American cities, Including Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It’s unclear exactly when the virus threat will pass, but those turkeys might not want to hang around when Thanksgiving rolls around later this year.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
