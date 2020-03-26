Potential catastrophe facing Thailand’s elephant camps | The Thaiger

Environment
Potential catastrophe facing Thailand’s elephant camps
Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, along with many other camps in Thailand, have been forced to close their doors due to the current Coronavirus situation in Thailand. Apart from resulting in hardship for the elephants, it will seriously hurt Thailand’s tourism industry in the future if no support is forthcoming soon.
And whilst we’re hunkering down in our homes waiting for the virus crisis to pass, what becomes of the elephants?
Saengduean “Lek” Chailert, owner of Elephant Nature Park and founder of Save Elephant Foundation, believes many of the closures will be permanent.
“I have been to visit many of the camps and the situation is very serious.”
“The elephants have been chained up since the tourists stopped coming. They are very stressed and upset. Some have started to attack each other from being chained up all day and several have bite wounds as they are fighting over food. The pregnant elephants are also stressed and not doing well at all.”
What does that mean for the future?
“If there is no support forthcoming to keep them safe, the elephants will either starve to death or may be put onto the streets to beg. Alternatively, some may be sold to zoos and some may be returned to the logging business (which officially banned the use of elephants in 1989). It’s a very bleak outlook unless some financial help is received immediately.”
At Elephant Nature Park, which houses more than 3000 animals, many disabled or emotionally unstable, a frantic fund-raising effort is underway for food and medical needs. Some of the elephants need intensive, regular veterinary care.
Lek thanked donors on her Facebook page saying…
“I have been in touch with more than 30 elephant camp owners to help them find a way out. My ability to help these animals is an extension of your generosity, I cannot do it without your help. There is no amount too big or too small to impact the lives of these animals. 100% of each donation is tax deductible and goes directly to Elephant Nature Park. I will share these donations with elephants in other camps as appropriate.”
HOW TO DONATE
TRUNKS UP is a certified supporting organisation which is currently MATCHING all donations, dollar for dollar, up to US$45,000. Donations can be made via the site.
Where the money will go…
- US$30 will feed an elephant for a day
- US$20 will feed a dog or cat for one week
- US$10 will feed a pig, cow or buffalo for one week
- US$8 will feed a monkey for one week
- US$5 will feed a rabbit for one week
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
20,000 expected to apply for unemployment in Chiang Mai
With thousands of businesses shuttered and public spaces closed to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coroavirus, Chiang Mai’s social security office expects some 20,000 laid-off workers to register for unemployment benefits.
“People started registering on Tuesday and we’re getting at least 1,000 a day on average. And they’re not just Chiang Mai people, but also from other provinces.”
Registration can be made at a special centre opened in front of Chiang Mai City Hall to protect people working or visiting there from infection. But applicants are encouraged instead to register online or by post, both avoiding the queues and adhering to the principle of social distancing.
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is now also urging foreigners living in the kingdom to file 90 day residency reports and visa extension requests online or by post, to avoid overcrowding at immigration offices.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai smog reaches dangerous levels – 12 x ‘safe’ levels
As if the northern city doesn’t have enough to worry about with the coronavirus and scorching daily temperatures, residents are still having to face choking smoke and smog from, mostly, deliberately lit forest fires in the region.
PM2.5 levels in some areas soared up to 592 micrograms per cubic metre yesterday, more than ten times the ‘safe’ level.
This morning the situation is a bit better but the levels are still more than four time the Thai government’s safe level of ’50’, which is twice the World Health Organisation’s upper safe level of ’25’.
Readings from airvisual.com at 8am (Thai time)
The deputy governor of Chiang Mai province, Komsan Suwan-ampa, says though forest fires have been a chronic problem for more than a decade, this year’s situation was dire because fires had erupted in areas that are not accessible by firefighters and volunteers.
Bangkok Post reports that a fire erupted yesterday in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, to the north west of the main city, which had to be doused by helicopters. The fire-control centre reported that 218 hotspots in 18 districts in Chiang Mai have been detected by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.
The fires are certainly concentrated around north-west Thailand and, with the wind blowing in the wrong direction, can determine if Chiang Mai is going to have a bad day, or a very bad day. There is also a lot of the active fires nestled to the north of Chiang Mai, across the border in a poorly enforced region of Myanmar where thousands of meth labs operate, hidden under a thick forest canopy, for the illicit drug trade.
You can check out the live world fire maps HERE. We invite the northern Thailand government officials to do the same.
The director-general of the Pollution Control Department, Pralong Dumrongthai, says the forest fire hotspots in the North continue rising due to arson, open burning and pollution from bush fires set in neighbour countries.
“PM2.5 and PM10 particles will continue polluting the air. Six pollution control stations detected severely hazardous levels in their areas.”
The authorities are offering a 5,000 baht bounty and imposing such as 1 to 30 years in prison and fines of 10,000 to 3 million baht for the crimes.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.govKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai orders lights out and fences up
Chiang Mai provincial governor Charoenrit Sanguansat yesterday announced 2 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 374 suspected cases in the region.
“We will keep most public places closed throughout this month.”
The governor has ordered fences up and lights out at all walking streets, entertainment venues, spas, karaoke bars, massage parlous, gaming centres, fitness clubs, cinemas and theatres. Even the children’s zones in department stores will be. Race courses, boxing stadiums and cockfight arenas are also to be temporarily shut down.
“These mass gathering entertainment venues will be closed until the virus situation is resolved.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Sitting down is the new smoking – exercise in a Covid-19 world
Potential catastrophe facing Thailand’s elephant camps
7 Thai cabinet members are ‘high risk’ personnel and should be isolated
Thailand News Today – Thursday, March 26
Blue Flag grocery vehicles deployed in greater Bangkok to encourage staying home
Thailand’s chicken egg exports banned for 7 days
‘Boxing Stadium Cluster’ investigation over banned March 6 event
5 new coronavirus cases reported in Phuket, first in Koh Samui
20,000 expected to apply for unemployment in Chiang Mai
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort
No public transport bus tickets until at least April 30
One MRT station closed after confirmed Covid-19 case
Escaped coronavirus patient nabbed in Krabi, faces charges
New cases in Thailand – 111, pushes total over 1,000
Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand confirms 122 new coronavirus cases (Monday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Team Thailand, hell yeah! Coming to save you from Covid-19.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Cash handouts to Thais being proposed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 UPDATE: Thailand’s latest cases, ‘Olympics’ decision in four weeks
- Cases3 days ago
Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed