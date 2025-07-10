Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors

Surging arrivals fuel Phuket’s economic rebound

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors
Picture courtesy of Nopparuj Lamaikul, Unsplash

Phuket has emerged as a popular destination for Russian, Chinese, and Indian tourists in the first five months of this year, contributing approximately 223 billion baht in revenue, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Kamolphan Chalermsakulrat, deputy director of TAT Phuket, reported yesterday, July 9, that the island province received 5.85 million visitors between January and May, reflecting a 3.14% year-on-year increase.

Out of this number, 1.59 million were Thai tourists, representing a 6.73% rise, while international tourists accounted for 4.26 million, a 1.86% increase. These visitors generated a total of 223 billion baht (US$6.8 billion), which is a 5.19% increase from the same period last year.

The average hotel occupancy on the island during this period was 82%.

In May, Phuket hosted 900,000 visitors, consisting of 247,000 Thais and 668,000 foreigners. However, international arrivals for the month decreased by 8.8%, resulting in 34.77 billion baht (US$1 billion) in revenue, a decline of 2.93% compared to May last year.

For June, the average hotel occupancy was 62.63%, with visitors staying for an average of 3.24 nights. The total visitors for June were 1.71 million, including 582,555 Thais and 1.13 million foreigners, generating over 35 billion baht (US$1 billion) in revenue.

The top 10 foreign markets for Phuket in June included India, Russia, China, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and South Korea. Both the UK and Australia markets demonstrated substantial growth during these months, Kamolphan noted. There was also a notable influx of tourists from Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and the United States.

Phuket International Airport reported 7,062 flights in June, accommodating 1.06 million passengers, with 317,346 being international and 216,083 domestic passengers.

In the first five months of 2025, the airport handled over 48,000 flights, achieving 95% of the flight volume compared to the full volume observed in the same period of 2019.

Phuket is organising several events to enhance its attraction. These include the SIP & SURF x Beach Break Kamala from July 25-27, featuring surf competitions, live music, and workshops at Kamala Beach in Kathu district, and the Coral College, an eco-tourism initiative promoting marine conservation on July 24 at Ao Chalong Pier.

Additionally, the Asia Link Sketch Walk Phuket event from August 14 to August 17 will bring together 777 artists from 26 countries to sketch iconic locations in Phuket. All artworks will be showcased at the Thailand Biennale later this year, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuket is also gearing up for a long weekend holiday from July 10 to July 13, expecting around 199,460 visitors and generating 2.89 billion baht (US$88.46 million) in revenue.

