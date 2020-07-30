Connect with us

Economy

“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020

Jack Burton

Published 

58 mins ago

 on 

"We Travel Together" campaign may be extended through 2020
PHOTO: Samui Times
The “We Travel Together” stimulus campaign may be extended to increase domestic tourism through the end of the year, while travel bubbles for tourists will take place by October, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the head of the ministry, says the slow start of the scheme, launched July 15, can be partly attributed to hesitation among tourists as they await more privileges in the campaign’s second phase.

Phiphat says there’s a chance of extending the booking and redemption period to the end of 2020, which would cover the high season, leaving the door open for those who still want to travel. He says he plans to discuss the idea of launching the second phase of the campaign, focusing on weekdays and second-tier provinces, with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha early next week.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced 4 groups of international tourists who will be allowed to visit the country beginning August 1: medical tourists, film crews, Thailand Elite cardholders and exhibitors.

“We have to wait until August 15 to see if there are any problems 2 weeks after allowing the first batch. I’m confident the travel bubbles scheme for tourists from low-risk countries will take place by October.”

Travel and tourism businesses are eager for the travel bubble scheme for foreign leisure tourists to begin, as domestic tourism stimulus plans have so far met with a tepid response.

The government is offering the “Moral Support” campaign, worth 2.4 billion baht, which will allow 1.2 million health volunteers and officials of subdistrict hospitals to travel with a budget of 2,000 baht per tourist. The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand says tour operators will receive a payment within 7 days of hosting trips and providing evidence.

As of yesterday, 986 registered tour agents had joined the campaign, with 236 of 1,563 tour packages approved by the Tourism Council of Thailand. Operators can propose their tour packages to the agency until August 5.

The TAT says the agency will discuss providing optional identity verification for some 200,000-300,000 health personnel who don’t have smartphones, as the scheme requires QR code scanning for identification during trips.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

