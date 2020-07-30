Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri

Maya Taylor

Published 

55 mins ago

 on 

Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
A bus driver in the eastern Thai province of Chon Buri has been seriously injured after becoming trapped under his vehicle while trying to repair it. The Pattaya News reports that 50 year old Samrit Phetphunok was attempting to fix a broken axle when the bus collapsed on him. The incident occurred in the Ban Bueang area of the province.

It took rescue workers nearly half an hour to free the driver from under the bus, after which he was rushed to hospital, where he is being treated for injuries to his ribs. His wife, who has not been named, says her husband had not been able to find a repair shop nearby that could carry out the work on the bus and had decided to try doing so himself.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

