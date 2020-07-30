Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Thailand
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
A bus driver in the eastern Thai province of Chon Buri has been seriously injured after becoming trapped under his vehicle while trying to repair it. The Pattaya News reports that 50 year old Samrit Phetphunok was attempting to fix a broken axle when the bus collapsed on him. The incident occurred in the Ban Bueang area of the province.
It took rescue workers nearly half an hour to free the driver from under the bus, after which he was rushed to hospital, where he is being treated for injuries to his ribs. His wife, who has not been named, says her husband had not been able to find a repair shop nearby that could carry out the work on the bus and had decided to try doing so himself.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
The “We Travel Together” stimulus campaign may be extended to increase domestic tourism through the end of the year, while travel bubbles for tourists will take place by October, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the head of the ministry, says the slow start of the scheme, launched July 15, can be partly attributed to hesitation among tourists as they await more privileges in the campaign’s second phase. Phiphat says there’s a chance of extending the booking and redemption period to the end of 2020, which would cover the high season, leaving the door open for those […]
Economy
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Thailand’s central Bank is mulling breaking the baht’s link to gold as a way to weaken it without being labelled a currency manipulator by Washington. According to US Census Bureau data, Thailand’s trade surplus surpassed US$20 billion in the 12 months up to the end of November 2019. That exceeds a $20 billion cap the US Treasury sets for bilateral goods trade deficits, and means Thailand violates 2 of the 3 criteria needed to add its economy and currency to its watchlist. The baht rose 8% against the US dollar last year, the fastest appreciation among major Asian currencies. The […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
One new case of Covid-19 cases confirmed by the government today, as another soldier who was quarantined after returning from a military exercise in Hawaii. Read more on the original story, HERE. Deputy general manager of the Department of Disease Control, says the man arrived on July 22, and was quarantined in the province of Chon Buri. He screened positively Monday, the fifth day following his return. He and 150 other Thai soldiers participated in the joint US-Thai military exercise in Hawaii from July 1 to 22. They stayed in tents, each housing 7-8 troops. In total, 9 of the […]
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today
Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree
Thai baht getting stronger
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
80 year old Phattalung woman allegedly raped by former neighbour
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters
Pattaya woman, infant son escape house fire unharmed – VIDEO
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Expats3 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Crime4 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
- Cambodia4 days ago
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang