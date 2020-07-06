Domestic tourism stimulus package registration starts July 15 | The Thaiger

Thai nationals, who are 18 years or older, can start registering for the domestic tourism stimulus package on July 15. The government’s “Rao Tiew Dauy Kan” (We Travel Together) scheme entitles 5 million Thais to discounts on hotels and eating out, while 2 million can get rebates on flight tickets. A report in the Nation Thailand says the arrangement will be in place until October 31.

The Thai government is aiming to kick-start a ‘safe’ domestic tourism whilst slowly prising open its borders to foreigners, and the risk of new infections.

Interested travellers must register through the official website, using the “Pao Tung (Wallet)” app. Discounts and rebates will be available until the allocated quota is used up. Hotel discounts will be for one room over five nights and can be spread over different hotels. If a guest wants to book five rooms in any one hotel, they will only receive a discount for one night. It’s understood the cost of a room will be reduced by 40% or a maximum of 3,000 baht.

Travellers can register between 6 am and 9 pm and will receive a confirmation via SMS. Once the text is received, hotel accommodation must be booked through officially-sanctioned channels and online travel agencies in order to qualify for a discount. Confirmed bookings will then appear in the “Pao Tung” app, along with details of the non-refundable payment that needs to be made through the app.

On arrival at their hotel, travellers will again need to use the app to check-in and use the 600 baht electronic voucher, which will appear in the app. With this, they can receive discounts at participating restaurants and attractions. A 600 baht credit will be added to the app for every night they stay at the hotel, with vouchers expiring at 11.59 pm on the day of departure. Vouchers can be used in any province in the country, with the exception of a person’s home province (determined by their house registration book).

Those taking domestic flights can register for a 40% rebate on the cost of their ticket, up to 1,000 baht. The full cost must first be paid upfront, with the refund later credited back to their “Pao Tung” wallet.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand