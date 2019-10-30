Thailand has 6 months to discuss GSP with US | The Thaiger

Economy
Thailand has 6 months to discuss GSP with US
PHOTO: TNA
Thai authorities still have six months to discuss the US decision to suspend tariff exemptions for Thai exports under its Generalised System of Preferences, according to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The PM says the US has suspended GSP privileges not only for Thailand but other countries too. Thailand has enjoyed GSP privileges for nine years and Washington might think it’s time for a suspension, Prayut said, referring to the US decision to suspend GSP for Thailand starting in April 2020.
TNA reports that, as the US has cited labour issues in as its reason, Prayut says the government will do everything it can to solve the issues.
“Be assured the government will try its best. We respect their rules. It’s useless to panic or blame one another.”
He also noted that the suspension covers 571 Thai export items but in fact Thailand exports only about 300 items to the US.
“Six months remain and Thailand will find ways to negotiate. If we aren’t successful, we will accept it because it is their law. Do not make criticisms that will worsen situation. Relations between Thailand and the US remain good and the US is an important trading partner of Thailand,” the PM said.
SOURCE: TNA
Bangkok
High-speed rail link approved
Plans for a new 7.4 billion dollar high-speed rail link from Bangkok to Pattaya got the thumbs-up Thursday (October 24). The approval comes after months of acrimonious negotiations.
The government said it had signed an agreement on Thursday to begin construction with a consortium led by conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and including China Railway Construction Corporation.
Japanese banks have also agreed to provide some financing for the link, which will span 220 kilometers and is scheduled to open in 2023. The government approved 119 billion baht for the investment, while the private sector will invest 117 billion baht.
After the 50-year project period, all assets will be transferred to the government.
Other terms of the agreement were not made public.
CP Group and 12 other companies were chosen for the project by Thailand’s former military government. They have been in negotiations with state agencies since the new government came to power in March’s elections and there have been disputes about land transfers and the distribution of risks.
In early October, the deputy prime minister, whose party is in charge of the transport portfolio, set a deadline for signing the agreement, threatening to to blacklist the CP consortium if they failed to sign, according to Reuters.
CP’s chairman, Thailand’s richest man, criticized the government’s approach in a dispute over the delay in signing the agreement, but as the deadline drew near, CP announced it would sign the agreement a day early on Oct 24.
The project will link Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and Pattaya’s U-Tapao airport. The train will travel at up to 250 kilometers per hour, making travel to Pattaya more accessible and faster, according to the project’s website.
According to the deputy PM, “This high-speed rail link project will have investments and employment with a total value of more than 200 billion baht, and will attract more investment to Thailand.”
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Economy
Commerce Ministry will appeal US GSP decision
Thailand will ask the United States to reconsider removal of trade preferences for Thai exports under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), according to the Ministry of Commerce.
In the past, whenever trade benefits for Thai products exported to the US were suspended, Thailand has appealed to the US, according to the commerce minister, who added that it is ultimately up to the US whether to reconsider the suspension.
Once trade preferences for Thai products are removed they are subject to tax of between 4% and 5%, making them more expensive in the lucrative US market.
He played down the impact of the US move, however, saying that although 1.8 billion dollars worth of Thai exports enjoy trade preferences from the US, only about 1.3 billion dollars worth actually apply for the benefits.
But one government strategist says the suspension of the benefits is a major issue which will heavily impact Thai exports to the US at a time when they’re already declining, due US-China trade tensions and the strong baht.
The same strategist urged the government to hold immediate talks with the US to determine the actual reason for the US action against Thai exporters (cited by the local news sources as slave labour and human trafficking in the fishing industry) predicting unemployment in Thailand will increase, with as many as 500,000 Thai workers being laid off.
The taxes resulting from the removal of GSP privileges, set to take effect in six months, mean Thai exporters could face costs of between 1.5 billion and 1.8 billion baht annually if they maintain the pre-change prices of their products in the US market.
Source: thaipbsworld.com
Bangkok
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
The Thai export sector will suffer another blow after the US President Donald Trump announced on Friday the suspension of 1.3 billion dollars worth of duty-free trade for certain Thai goods, claiming Thailand has not taken steps to protect the labor rights.
In a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said he had suspended the duty-free treatment because Thailand had not taken steps to “afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights.”
The US Trade Representative (USTR)’s’s office said the move amounted to a suspension of 1.3 billion dollars in trade preferences under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. At present, the GSP covers around 4.5 billion dollars of Thai exports.
The suspension, which takes effect in six months, will affect about a third of Thailand’s products including all of Thailand’s seafood exports to the US.
While the list of products subject for suspension has not yet been made available, the absence of GSP is likely to dampen the already grim prospects of Thai exports this year.
Thai outbound shipments in 2019 are likely to see a flat growth or even a contraction for the first time in four years, due to the gloomy global economy, the prolonged trade war between the US and China and the strong Thai baht, according to several economic think tanks.
Thai exports in September fell from the previous month, and declined by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Although the figure is better than a 4-percent drop from the previous month, it is worse than the market expectations.
The suspension on GSP does not come as a total surprise. Earlier this year, Thailand narrowly avoided being labeled a currency manipulator on the US Department of Treasury’s watchlist, because Thailand does not meet all the conditions set by Washington.
Thailand’s current account surplus accounted for over 7% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2018, versus the limit set by the US Treasury of 2%. Moreover, the amount of foreign currency purchases did not increase from the previous year. Thailand’s trade surplus with the US was USD19 billion, approaching the limit of USD20 billion.
While the US action toward countries labeled currency manipulator is not clearly defined, Washington can unilaterally end GSP benefits to take action against high trade deficits with its trading partners.
The announcement is likely further impact Thai fishery business after an issue in the European Union.
Even though the EU in January announced the lifting of a yellow card for Thailand in recognition of its progress in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Thailand’s fishery exports to the EU have not recovered to pre-IUU levels so far.
Thailand is the second biggest beneficiary of the US’s GSP after India, which was the largest with 5.7 billion dollars in exports to the US in 2017, until Washington decided to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation in May.
At present a wide range of Thai export items receive GSP benefits, the biggest being electrical appliances and electronics such as air conditioning and electronic components and washing machines, food and agriculture and machinery.
The prospects for GSP for Thai exports are not promising. Last year, the USTR’s office accepted a petition from the National Pork Producers Council challenging Thailand’s eligibility for the GSP program.
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) also filed a petition to review Thailand’s eligibility, based on labor issue.
According to the USTR, Thailand is the United States’ 20th largest goods trading partner, and two-way trade between them totaled 44.5 billion dollars in 2018. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Thailand was 19.3 billion dollars in 2018.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Possessed Krabi drug dealer leads police to his drugs
Extra day off added to Thailand’s end-of-year holidays
HM The King fires palace bedroom staff over “violence and adultery”
74 year old woman injured in motorbike hit-and-run in Lamphun
Elephant chooses bad time for a lie down in Khao Yai national park
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Thailand has 6 months to discuss GSP with US
Phuket burglar dies after jump in Thalang
39 year old being sought by police over gruesome Chiang Mai millionaire murder
Chiang Mai police hunting for bus driver suspected in millionaire murder case
120 Future Forward members quit the party
Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports NOT closing – Thai transport minister
Ambulance driver arrested in north-east Thailand for being on drugs
Phuket to get new tourist attraction theme park – Carnival Magic
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
Trending
- Property4 days ago
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
- Hong Kong4 days ago
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong
- Economy3 days ago
Thai government to slap CO2 tax on ‘big bikes’
- Environment3 days ago
Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth
- Events2 days ago
Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon
- Economy3 days ago
Thai exports will suffer from Trump decision
- Bangkok3 days ago
Grab driver beaten up by ‘win’ thugs in Bangkok – VIDEO