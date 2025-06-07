5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht

Bridge set to open December, marking 75 years Thai-Laos ties

5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht
The fifth Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge is set to open by the end of the year, boosting cross-border trade to over 28 billion baht.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, alongside Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, attended the concrete pouring ceremony for the bridge connecting Bueng Kan in Thailand and Bolikhamxai in Laos. This development aims to enhance transportation links between Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, improving travel, transport, and logistics.

The bridge’s construction is expected to be completed between October and November this year, with full service commencing in December to celebrate 75 years of Thai-Laos diplomatic relations.

The bridge is anticipated to increase Thai-Laos border trade, currently valued at over 28 billion baht, and enhance traffic by 5% annually. It will also connect logistics routes to Vietnam’s deep-sea ports, boosting regional transport capabilities.

Suriya stated that Thailand and Laos already have four friendship bridges across the Mekong River: Nong Khai-Vientiane, Mukdahan-Savannakhet, Nakhon Phanom-Khammouane, and Chiang Khong-Huay Xai. This fifth bridge will complete the network, with plans for a sixth bridge connecting Ubon Ratchathani and Salavan province in the future to further develop the Greater Mekong Subregion economic corridor.

Aphirat Chaiyavongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, stated that the fifth bridge project began in 2020, covering a total distance of 14.99 kilometres, with 12.13 kilometres on the Thai side and 2.86km on the Lao side, reported KhaoSod.

The project starts at the intersection of Highway 222 (km.123+430) in Mueang Bueng Kan district, Bueng Kan province, and ends at km.16+340.580 at the junction with Route 13 in Pakxan, Bolikhamxai province. The Department of Highways is preparing plans to facilitate cross-border movement once the bridge is fully operational.

In similar news, opponents of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) and the land bridge megaproject have vowed to stage protests on July 1 if the government proceeds with the plan. The project, which seeks to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea, has faced growing resistance from local communities.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

