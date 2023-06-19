Thai police seize 1,000 million baht assets in embezzlement case linked to ‘Boy’

PHOTO: Unsplash/Andre Blanco

Thai police have seized assets worth over 1,000 million baht (US$28,800,000) from a suspect known as “Boy” in connection to an alleged 140 million baht (US$4,036,000) embezzlement case. Speaking yesterday, police deputy commander Surachet Hakpal detailed that nine out of ten men facing accusations had reported to authorities, including Chonburi’s provincial governor. The investigation continues, with financial examinations expected to conclude this week.

Surachet Hakpal stated that there was misconduct in the initial handling of the arrests, as the accused individuals were not taken to a police station in the local area; instead, they were taken straight to their superiors’ offices. Furthermore, some arrest warrants were withdrawn after receiving payments, asserting that the information provided by an informant was incorrect. Surachet also mentioned they are preparing to further expand the investigation and apprehend more individuals involved in this matter.

The assets discovered, worth an initial estimate of 200-300 million baht (US$5,765,000-8,648,000), include residential properties, land, boats, and motor vehicles. The authorities, in coordination with the government’s financial secretary, are now focused on completing the asset seizure process worth not less than 1,000 million baht in total.

As for Pol. Lt.Col. Kamphon Lilaprapaphorn, commander of Chonburi police, has requested to submit evidence later, with a deadline set for five days. The less senior police officers, on the other hand, have confessed to the allegations and cooperated fully with the investigation.

In due course, the Thai authorities are set to verify the origins of the seized assets, and the embezzlement case, and account for every point of their accumulation. The investigation will be expedited, as it is crucial to ensure the transparency and integrity of the process.

