Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident

Friend demands transparency after suspect allegedly evade alcohol test at incident scene

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
70 2 minutes read
Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident
Photo via Facebook/ Chaiwat Meesanthan

A border patrol police officer crashed his car into a motorcycle and killed a family of three in the southern province of Songkhla, leaving the couple’s eldest son orphaned.

The tragic incident came to light after a Thai man, Chaiwat Meesanthan, sought justice for his late friend via a post on his Facebook account yesterday, June 22. In part of his post, he wrote…

“#PleaseHelpUsFollowUpOnThisCase This is the saddest and most infuriating thing ever. An accident that took the lives of my friend and his family members was caused by a government official, a border patrol police officer who was drunk. He crashed and killed the family.

What made the case worse was that this government official refused an alcohol test at the scene. He was later tested at a hospital but has since been released.”

ThaiRath reported that the fatal accident mentioned by Chaiwat occurred on Route 42 in Thepha district of Songkhla province at 6.15pm on Friday, June 20. A saloon car collided with a motorcycle carrying a family of three, killing all of them.

Police crashes and kills three victims in Songkhla
Photo via ThaiRath

The victims were identified as a male teacher, Fadludin Manhem, his wife, Yuwareeya Manhem, and their two year old son. The couple had an older son, who was not with them on the day of the accident as he was living in Satun province.

The driver of the car was a Border Patrol Police officer, identified only as Em. He claimed that he had been travelling from Na Thawi district in Songkhla and heading towards Yala province when the motorcycle allegedly cut in front of him. He stated he could not brake in time and struck them.

Related Articles

Officers from Huay Ping Police Station, who are handling the case, told the media that they accompanied the suspect to the hospital for a blood alcohol test. However, the test results have not yet been received.

Family of three killed in car accident by police
Photo via Matichon

Two legal charges have so far been filed against the officer:

  • Section 201 of the Criminal Code: Reckless driving causing death, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 43(4) and 157 of the Land Transport Act: Driving recklessly and causing damage to another person’s property. The penalty is a fine between 400 and 1,000 baht.

Police stated that further charges for drink-driving will be filed if the hospital test confirms alcohol was in the driver’s system.

Latest Thailand News
Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand Thailand News

Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand

18 minutes ago
Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban Thailand News

Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban

40 minutes ago
Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically Road deaths

Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically

57 minutes ago
Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate Thailand News

Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate

1 hour ago
Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya Pattaya News

Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry Phuket News

Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry

1 hour ago
SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services Thailand News

SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services

3 hours ago
Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues Thailand News

Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues

3 hours ago
Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud Crime News

Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud

3 hours ago
Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom Travel Guides

Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom

3 hours ago
Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire Thailand News

Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire

3 hours ago
Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms Crime News

Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms

3 hours ago
Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling Thailand News

Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan

4 hours ago
Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees Crime News

Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees

4 hours ago
Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident Road deaths

Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident

4 hours ago
Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention Crime News

Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention

4 hours ago
Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers Northern Thailand News

Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers

4 hours ago
Thai woman accused in Philippine call centre scam arrested Crime News

Thai woman accused in Philippine call centre scam arrested

4 hours ago
Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident Thailand News

Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident

5 hours ago
Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao Crime News

Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao

5 hours ago
Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road Bangkok News

Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road

5 hours ago
Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s removal Thailand News

Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn’s removal

5 hours ago
Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead Northern Thailand News

Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecasted across 49 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rainfall forecasted across 49 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Road deathsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
70 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x