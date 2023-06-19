Prof. Thasnai defies odds to become university lecturer after overcoming challenges and prejudice

PHOTO: Facebook/Thasnai Sethaseree

A former non-formal education student, who faced numerous challenges during his academic journey, has become a university lecturer. Thasnai Sethaseree, now a media arts and design instructor at Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, shared his harrowing past experiences on Facebook, revealing that he was frequently insulted by authority figures and forced out of multiple schools during his childhood and teenage years.

Thasnai recounted that he struggled with numerous schools throughout his primary and secondary education, often being asked to leave or expelled due to problems with their rules and the knowledge acquired. It wasn’t until the age of 31 that he finally earned his bachelor’s degree, having been out of school for nearly a decade. During this time, he faced ridicule from authority figures who told his parents that their son would either end up in prison or dead. However, Thasnai’s parents never felt discouraged, as they believed their son was capable of learning anything when he was ready.

Once Thasnai enrolled in university, he encountered several disagreements with his lecturers over the knowledge acquired during his studies. His thesis received an ‘F’ grade, which was later amended after he challenged the grade until it could not be failed. Despite this, his thesis was banned from the university library for several years, labelled as a forbidden book. Many lecturers despised him, and some continue to berate him to this day.

Follow us on :













However, Thasnai also acknowledged that numerous lecturers genuinely listened to his questions, helped him find answers, and supported him every step of the way. They encouraged him to reach his full potential, ultimately leading to his success in various academic fields and earning the Latin distinction of Summa Cumme Laude, which translates to “the highest praise.” From being labelled a troubled student to becoming a recognised lecturer, Thasnai’s journey serves as an inspiring reminder that success is achievable despite adversities.

In related news, the student movement have generated a heated debate among Thais recently. Two years ago, the “Bad student” movement by high schoolers continued to fight against authorities, claiming that ‘our first dictatorship is school‘. Read more HERE.