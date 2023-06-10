Thai customs seize 32kg heroin in pain relief plaster shipment to Australia

Photo by Khaosod.

Thai customs authorities seize 32 kilograms of heroin worth over 200 million baht hidden in pain relief plasters destined for Australia. The discovery occurred at the X-ray Centre and Customs Technology Bureau at the Bangkok Port Klong Toey today. Relevant officials are now investigating the individuals involved in the smuggling attempt.

The drugs were concealed inside boxes of well-known pain relief plasters, en route to Melbourne, Australia. Pantong Loykulnant, deputy director of tax-development and management consultancy, and other officers from various customs units were present during the arrest.

Loykulnant revealed that they would collaborate with the police and other relevant officials to further investigate those involved in this drug trafficking operation. As yet, the names of those responsible for sending this narcotics shipment cannot be disclosed to the public. Officers need to continue investigations into whether these individuals are using their real names, the names of legal entities, or impersonating others to establish connections and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This incident highlights Thailand’s struggle to tackle drug smuggling amidst illegal activities that have been ongoing for years. It also highlights the importance of international cooperation in fighting global drug trafficking networks.

In March this year, Thai Customs officials at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport intercepted a drug shipment bound for Hong Kong, discovering over 43 kilogrammes ofheroin hidden in hill tribe garments. The illicit drugs were estimated to be worth 107.5 million baht.

According to Patchara Anultasilp, director-general of the Thai Customs Department, officials grew suspicious of 29 boxes destined for Hong Kong, which were declared to contain home appliances, garments, cosmetics, and hair removal devices. Upon inspection, officials found hill tribe-style shirts and waist ties in six of the boxes. Upon further examination, Thai Customs officials discovered that the sleeves of the shirts were unusually thick and had a strong odour. After all the clothes were inspected, a total of 43.4 kilogrammes of heroin was seized.