Chinese woman reunited with ‘dead’ son after 15 years following arrest

A Chinese woman received a startling call from the police about her son, who had allegedly died 15 years ago. The police were holding a man arrested for drunk driving, claiming to be her son and providing accurate family details.

In August 2019, a woman living in Henan Province, China, received a phone call from Jiangsu police informing her that her son had been detained for drunk driving. Shocked by the news, she initially refused to believe it as her only son had died 15 years earlier in an attack by a criminal gang.

The son was born in 1987, and although he was not academically successful, he was ambitious and determined to start a business. In 2003, he had moved to Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, to find work and eventually settled in a stable factory job. In the first year, he frequently called his family and returned home for Chinese New Year.

However, he lost contact with the family in the following year, causing deep concern for his parents. In 2004, they heard devastating news that the young man had been killed at a construction site, and his body was thrown into a drain. The crime remained unsolved, and his parents mourned their loss.

The parents commemorated their son’s memory during the annual festivals, even buying new clothes for him. Fifteen years passed, and the couple continued to grieve for their son. The call from the Jiangsu police came as a shock, especially when they sent a photo of the detained man who looked much older than their son, who would have been 36 years old.

DNA tests were conducted, revealing the detained man was indeed their biological son. He returned home to an emotional family reunion, accompanied by his father, mother, sister, and brother-in-law. The son explained his 15-year disappearance, stating that while shopping with his girlfriend in 2004, they were attacked by a gang, lost their money and documents, and he suffered a broken arm.

His girlfriend left him, and with no ID or money, he was too ashamed to face his family and instead chose to rebuild his life alone, ultimately opening a small business with a friend. The drunk driving incident had forced him to reconnect with his family, finally reuniting them after years of separation and sadness.

