Ten voters in van accident en route to Sisaket

Ten people, travelling in a rented van from Bangkok to Sisaket to vote, were involved in an accident when the vehicle crashed into a streetlight and fell into a road median.

The incident occurred at 7am today, May 11, when Police Lieutenant Chaloemchai Nerntharanee, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Nang Rong Police Station, Buriram province, received a report of the accident in front of the Nong Bot Subdistrict Administration Organisation’s office, Nang Rong district. Several injuries were reported, prompting the Siam Ruam Jai Pu In rescue unit to assist.

The accident took place on Road 24 Chokchai-Dej Udom, where the grey Toyota van, registered in Bangkok, was found lying on its left side in the median. The front of the van was damaged, and the windshield was shattered. All 10 passengers, including the driver, managed to crawl out, calling for help.

Initial inquiries revealed that the nine passengers had rented the van in Bangkok to travel to Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, intending to vote in local elections. They departed around 9pm, planning to reach Kantharalak by morning to cast their votes, reported KhaoSod.

Unfortunately, the trip was interrupted by the accident. Police have begun investigating the cause, initially taking a blood sample from the driver to test for drugs. Meanwhile, the injured passengers are undergoing medical checks, and doctors may allow them to return home in time to vote today.

In similar news, a serious crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger van occurred on Asia Highway 41 in Chumphon, causing extensive damage and injuring several people. The accident, attributed to inadequate warning signals at a road construction site, adds to a growing list of incidents in the same location.

Around 2am on May 7, Police Lieutenant Vimol Kaewchu, deputy inspector with the Chumphon Highway Patrol, responded to the scene in Mueang district. The roadwork project, overseen by the Chumphon Highway Department, had temporarily shut down the southbound lane, diverting traffic into a designated special lane marked by concrete barriers.