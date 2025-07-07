Van of pilgrims crashes in Sing Buri, multiple injured

Pilgrimage journey marred by sudden, severe traffic disaster

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
255 1 minute read
Van of pilgrims crashes in Sing Buri, multiple injured
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A van carrying pilgrims to make merit in Chai Nat was involved in a collision with a truck, resulting in multiple injuries.

The truck driver revealed that a spring in the front wheel broke, leading to the accident yesterday, July 6. Police Lieutenant Sataaporn Butrthaka, an investigator from Mueang Sing Buri Police Station, received a report of the accident involving a truck and a passenger van.

The incident occurred on the Asia Highway at kilometre marker 83 + 500 in Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district, Sing Buri province. Police officers, along with the Ruamkatanyu Foundation of Sing Buri, responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officials found a silver passenger van, not on a regular route, crushed against the roadside barrier. The left side of the van was severely damaged.

Five passengers inside the van sustained injuries; some were ejected from the vehicle, while others remained trapped inside. Emergency personnel extracted the injured and promptly transported them to Sing Buri Hospital.

Sangsarn, a 58 year old van driver, stated that he had picked up nine passengers from Bangkok. All passengers were elderly female vendors from Bang Bon market, travelling to make merit at Wat Pak Khlong Makham Thao in Chai Nat.

Upon reaching the accident site, while driving in the far right lane, the van was suddenly struck by a truck moving from the far left lane. The truck lost control, veering towards the van. Despite efforts to stop the van, the collision with the truck’s trailer resulted in the van being crushed against the barrier, causing injuries to the passengers.

Thossawat, a 37 year old truck driver, explained that he was transporting tapioca flour to Nakhon Sawan. Upon reaching the accident site, he lost control of the vehicle due to a broken left front wheel spring.

Although he intended to return for repairs in Nakhon Sawan, the accident occurred before he could do so. Police officers from Mueang Sing Buri Police Station took Thossawat in for further questioning and will gather evidence to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

