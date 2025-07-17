Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video)

Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video)
A van ran a red light and collided with a bicycle on a pedestrian crossing, leaving an 84 year old man with a fractured sacrum. The incident occurred near the Bueng Nong Bon Park in Prawet district, Bangkok, on July 13.

The Facebook page Drama-addict shared CCTV footage of the accident, which showed the van hitting the bicycle at the crossing. The injured man’s granddaughter appealed to drivers to be cautious at pedestrian crossings.

She explained that her grandfather was cycling to Bueng Nong Bon Park, near Suan Luang Rama IX, when the accident occurred around 7.03am on July 13.

The location was at the entrance of Soi Chaloem Phra Kiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Soi 38, a pedestrian crossing leading into Bueng Nong Bon Park in Prawet district, Bangkok.

The injured elderly man was knocked to the ground, suffering abrasions, and was subsequently taken to Prince Suvarnabhumi Hospital by foundation staff.

Medical examination revealed a fractured sacrum, and doctors indicated that recovery might take up to two months due to his advanced age, reported KhaoSod.

