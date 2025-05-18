Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

Thirty kilometres from their destination, a family travelling in a van collided with a 10-wheeler truck, resulting in the tragic deaths of three people, including a one year old girl, and injuring four others.

The incident occurred on May 18 when police from Tha Chang Police Station received a report of the collision on Asian Highway 41 in the southbound lane near the Volvo car repair centre in Khlong Sai subdistrict, Tha Chang district, Surat Thani province.

Emergency services, including the Tha Chang and Phunphin rescue units and ambulances from Tha Chang Hospital and Tha Rong Chang Hospital, were dispatched to the scene.

The accident site was on a detour of Asian Highway 41’s main route. Upon arrival, officials found the 10-wheeler Isuzu truck from Nakhon Si Thammarat, its cargo bay covered with a tarpaulin. The truck sustained minor damage at the rear with a small tear in the tarpaulin. Behind it, the Toyota Commuter van was severely damaged at the front.

Initial reports indicated that three van passengers were injured, with three in critical condition and one confirmed deceased at the scene. Rescue teams transported four injured people to Tha Chang Hospital, where a one year old girl died. Another person succumbed to injuries at Tha Rong Chang Hospital, resulting in a total of four injuries and three fatalities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the van carried a family and relatives, totalling seven people. They were travelling from Bangkok to their home in Khao Hua Khwai, Phunphin district, located approximately 30 kilometres from the accident site. The van collided with the truck as it slowed down on a detour, leading to the fatalities and injuries reported, reported KhaoSod.

The Tha Chang Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

