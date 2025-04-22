Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht

Police apprehended a 49 year old man driving a luxury car adorned with red commemorative plates from a graduation event. The vehicle was found to be stolen, with the suspect, Patrawut, admitting to buying it from the black market for 40,000 baht.

Yesterday, April 21, Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsitthikul, along with Police Colonel Apichat Renshana and other officers, arrested Patrawut and seized a grey Honda CR-V with Phetchabun registration plates. The arrest took place at the Highway Police Service Unit in Nong Yai district, Chon Buri province.

The vehicle was outfitted with a front red plate numbered 01958, intended for sale or repair, and a rear red plate bearing the inscription Graduated 2556 Burapha University.

The incident unfolded when officers were conducting routine patrols during the Songkran festival along the highways in Nong Yai district. They noticed Patrawut driving the old grey Honda CR-V with unusual red plates and signaled for him to stop.

Unable to produce documentation proving ownership, Patrawut’s vehicle was investigated. The plates were inconsistent with standard red plates; the front was marked for commercial use, while the rear was a graduation memento, unsuitable for road use.

Further checks through the CRIMES ONLINE system revealed the vehicle belonged to another person who had reported it stolen two years prior. The owner had pawned the car to an acquaintance, only for it to be stolen.

The vehicle had been flagged as non-operational for two years. Consequently, Patrawut was detained for questioning, and the vehicle was confiscated as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

During the interrogation, Patrawut confessed to buying the car on the black market in November 2023 for 40,000 baht (US$1,210). He stated that two young Thai men delivered the vehicle to him.

Patrawut faces charges of forgery and use of forged government documents and has been handed over to investigators for further legal procedures.