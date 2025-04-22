Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
58 1 minute read
Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a 49 year old man driving a luxury car adorned with red commemorative plates from a graduation event. The vehicle was found to be stolen, with the suspect, Patrawut, admitting to buying it from the black market for 40,000 baht.

Yesterday, April 21, Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsitthikul, along with Police Colonel Apichat Renshana and other officers, arrested Patrawut and seized a grey Honda CR-V with Phetchabun registration plates. The arrest took place at the Highway Police Service Unit in Nong Yai district, Chon Buri province.

The vehicle was outfitted with a front red plate numbered 01958, intended for sale or repair, and a rear red plate bearing the inscription Graduated 2556 Burapha University.

The incident unfolded when officers were conducting routine patrols during the Songkran festival along the highways in Nong Yai district. They noticed Patrawut driving the old grey Honda CR-V with unusual red plates and signaled for him to stop.

Related Articles

Unable to produce documentation proving ownership, Patrawut’s vehicle was investigated. The plates were inconsistent with standard red plates; the front was marked for commercial use, while the rear was a graduation memento, unsuitable for road use.

Further checks through the CRIMES ONLINE system revealed the vehicle belonged to another person who had reported it stolen two years prior. The owner had pawned the car to an acquaintance, only for it to be stolen.

จับหนุ่ม ขับเก๋งหรูสวมป้ายแดง ที่ระลึกงานรับปริญญา ตร.พบเป็นรถถูกขโมย
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The vehicle had been flagged as non-operational for two years. Consequently, Patrawut was detained for questioning, and the vehicle was confiscated as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

During the interrogation, Patrawut confessed to buying the car on the black market in November 2023 for 40,000 baht (US$1,210). He stated that two young Thai men delivered the vehicle to him.

Patrawut faces charges of forgery and use of forged government documents and has been handed over to investigators for further legal procedures.

Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Ex-attorney general gets 3 years in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case Bangkok News

Ex-attorney general gets 3 years in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

4 minutes ago
3 Thai universities deny offering student visas to illegal Chinese workers Thailand News

3 Thai universities deny offering student visas to illegal Chinese workers

11 minutes ago
Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht Crime News

Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht

19 minutes ago
Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla Thailand News

Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla

27 minutes ago
Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown

42 minutes ago
Krabi under the table! Bribery storm rocks paradise parks Business News

Krabi under the table! Bribery storm rocks paradise parks

55 minutes ago
Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong&#8217;s Bangla Road Phuket News

Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong’s Bangla Road

1 hour ago
Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner Crime News

Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner

1 hour ago
17 year old Thai girl fatally shot after glance exchange at restaurant Thailand News

17 year old Thai girl fatally shot after glance exchange at restaurant

1 hour ago
Twilight mixology with Aurelijus at AIR BAR, InterContinental Koh Samui Koh Samui Travel

Twilight mixology with Aurelijus at AIR BAR, InterContinental Koh Samui

1 hour ago
Rolling the dice: Pheu Thai MPs bet on casino and amnesty bills Bangkok News

Rolling the dice: Pheu Thai MPs bet on casino and amnesty bills

2 hours ago
Monk-y business! Thugs bash holy man over debt in Nonthaburi Crime News

Monk-y business! Thugs bash holy man over debt in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago
Taiwanese man attacked by Pattaya homeless with no prior conflict Pattaya News

Taiwanese man attacked by Pattaya homeless with no prior conflict

2 hours ago
Thailand introduces new cybercrime law to tackle data misuse Thailand News

Thailand introduces new cybercrime law to tackle data misuse

3 hours ago
Bang Khen police arrest brothers for motorcycle theft Crime News

Bang Khen police arrest brothers for motorcycle theft

3 hours ago
9 month old baby boy survives accident that kills family in Thailand Thailand News

9 month old baby boy survives accident that kills family in Thailand

4 hours ago
Phuket beach bonk shock! Randy tourists caught in sandy scandal Phuket News

Phuket beach bonk shock! Randy tourists caught in sandy scandal

4 hours ago
Mum’s pep talk stops runaway gunman after he shot his wife Pattaya News

Mum’s pep talk stops runaway gunman after he shot his wife

4 hours ago
Pregnant woman fatally attacks mistress at Bangkok love hotel Bangkok News

Pregnant woman fatally attacks mistress at Bangkok love hotel

4 hours ago
Single mother and children flee harassment by tenant in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Single mother and children flee harassment by tenant in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Red Bull heir at centre of corruption case as verdict nears Bangkok News

Red Bull heir at centre of corruption case as verdict nears

5 hours ago
Pattaya cop scales new heights to daring rescue helpless child Pattaya News

Pattaya cop scales new heights to daring rescue helpless child

5 hours ago
Fire destroys wooden house in Phayao, damage over 500,000 baht Thailand News

Fire destroys wooden house in Phayao, damage over 500,000 baht

5 hours ago
Nude photos at Hat Yai Buddha statue spark outrage Thailand News

Nude photos at Hat Yai Buddha statue spark outrage

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for extreme heat and thunderstorms Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for extreme heat and thunderstorms

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
58 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla

Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla

27 minutes ago
Solar flare-up! US tariffs scorch Thai imports in fiery trade row

Solar flare-up! US tariffs scorch Thai imports in fiery trade row

35 minutes ago
Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown

Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown

42 minutes ago
Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong&#8217;s Bangla Road

Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong’s Bangla Road

1 hour ago