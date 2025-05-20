Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport

A chaotic crash unfolded outside Phuket International Airport’s international arrivals terminal yesterday afternoon when a van’s accelerator reportedly jammed, setting off a domino-effect collision involving four taxis.

The incident happened around 12.50pm yesterday, May 19, right on the first-floor platform. Despite the heavy impact, no injuries were reported.

Witnesses were left stunned as the Toyota Commuter van, bearing the distinctive yellow plates used by Phuket taxis, suddenly sped forward after pulling out of the parking zone near Gate 2.

According to Sakhu Police, the driver, Somsak Khachatpai, claimed the van’s accelerator got stuck.

“I couldn’t stop it,” he reportedly told officers. “The pedal jammed and the van just kept going.”

The rogue van slammed into the back of an MG car, forcing it forward into a Toyota Fortuner. The Fortuner, in turn, collided with a white commercial van ahead of it.

All four vehicles involved were operating as taxis, ready to serve tourists arriving at the airport. Their drivers, Sahachai Chaiyareuk (MG), Phuwanai Kaewpradit (Fortuner), and Sarayut Chitnawee (white van), remained at the scene to assist police and coordinate with insurance agents.

Dashcam footage circulating online shows the van hurtling towards the terminal and smashing into a green-plated taxi before hitting the final van in the lineup, reported The Phuket News.

Police at the scene confirmed that all parties were able to mediate and reach a preliminary compensation agreement. Officers have recorded the incident and say a full investigation is now underway.

The crash caused minor delays and plenty of commotion outside one of Thailand’s busiest tourist gateways, but fortunately, no travellers or staff were harmed.

